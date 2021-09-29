 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Craving biscuits and gravy? Check out the offerings at these local restaurants
0 comments

Craving biscuits and gravy? Check out the offerings at these local restaurants

It's starting to feel like fall. And with cooler weather comes the cravings for comfort food.

And biscuits and gravy is definitely comfort food.

Check out these tasty dishes:

Good Lookin’, 4919 Underwood Ave. The biscuits and gravy are filled with chorizo locally sourced from O’tillie Meats. The same chorizo gravy is on a superb-looking chicken-fried steak. You also can get healthy breakfast options such as a vegan hash.

Cafe Diem (formerly Karray’s Cafe), 9839 S. 96th St. Suite 109, Papillion. The biscuits are house-made, and the gravy — unlike at some places — is super meaty. The menu also features breakfast casseroles, omelets, eggs benedict and raisin French toast.

Harold’s Koffee House, 8327 N. 30th St. In homage to the heritage of its neighborhood, this restaurant offers the Biscuits and Gravy Pioneer Plate. If that isn't hearty enough for you, the restaurant also offers the "Filler Up Flo", a bacon-wrapped steak with hashbrowns, two eggs and a biscuit with a side of gravy. Don’t leave without pie.

Sojourn Cafe, 7614 Main St., Ralston. Jumbo biscuits and gravy with home-made biscuits, fresh ground sausage patties and country gravy made from a family recipe. Be sure to check out the specialty omelets and house specialty French toast.

Nite Hawkes Cafe, 4825 N. 16th St. It’s a hidden gem, and it gets love on social media for its biscuits and gravy, among other things. You’ll find the dish under Hometown Favorites on the menu. A variation on the dish is known as "The Stacker": Biscuits covered in home-made hashbrowns, smothered in sausage gravy and two eggs any style on top.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this: Muncheese looks to make mark in Omaha late night food scene

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert