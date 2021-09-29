Craving biscuits and gravy? Check out the offerings at these local restaurants

It's starting to feel like fall. And with cooler weather comes the cravings for comfort food.
And biscuits and gravy is definitely comfort food.
Check out these tasty dishes:
Good Lookin’, 4919 Underwood Ave. The biscuits and gravy are filled with chorizo locally sourced from O’tillie Meats. The same chorizo gravy is on a superb-looking chicken-fried steak. You also can get healthy breakfast options such as a vegan hash.
Cafe Diem (formerly Karray’s Cafe), 9839 S. 96th St. Suite 109, Papillion. The biscuits are house-made, and the gravy — unlike at some places — is super meaty. The menu also features breakfast casseroles, omelets, eggs benedict and raisin French toast.
If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes.
Harold’s Koffee House, 8327 N. 30th St. In homage to the heritage of its neighborhood, this restaurant offers the Biscuits and Gravy Pioneer Plate. If that isn't hearty enough for you, the restaurant also offers the "Filler Up Flo", a bacon-wrapped steak with hashbrowns, two eggs and a biscuit with a side of gravy. Don’t leave without pie.
Sojourn Cafe, 7614 Main St., Ralston. Jumbo biscuits and gravy with home-made biscuits, fresh ground sausage patties and country gravy made from a family recipe. Be sure to check out the specialty omelets and house specialty French toast.
Nite Hawkes Cafe, 4825 N. 16th St. It’s a hidden gem, and it gets love on social media for its biscuits and gravy, among other things. You’ll find the dish under Hometown Favorites on the menu. A variation on the dish is known as "The Stacker": Biscuits covered in home-made hashbrowns, smothered in sausage gravy and two eggs any style on top.
