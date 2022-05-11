 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Craving crawfish? Here’s your event

A bit of Louisiana will come to Omaha on Saturday when Philly Sports Bar & Grill has a crawfish boil.

The restaurant, at 8116 S. 84th St. in La Vista, is offering a pound of crawfish for $13.99 and three pounds for $30.

Mason Michaels will perform at the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Throttle Up Band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

