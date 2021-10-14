Curd it get any better? Friday is the day to celebrate fried cheese

Let the National Cheese Curd Day countdown begin!
According to nationaldaycalendar.com, Culver’s Restaurants created the day in 2015 to celebrate the squeaky little cheese hunks they coat in batter and deep-fry. It’s now a thing on Oct. 15 each year.
Coincidentally (not), Friday is the only day this year — and maybe the only day, period — you can get the CurderBurger, a signature Culver’s Butter Burger with a big flat cheese curd perched on top. It started as an April’s Fools Day joke and became real (for one day only) due to customer demand.
If the burgers are sold out when you visit one of the Omaha area's five Culver’s stores (company executives expect it to be popular), or if you prefer your curds burgerless, plenty of other places nearby can satisfy your curd cravings. Here’s a nowhere-near-comprehensive list.
» Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St. Pretzel-crusted white cheddar curds from Jisa Farmstead Cheese in Brainard, Nebraska, served with honey chipotle dipping sauce. They’re my personal favorite, not only in Omaha, but in the world. railcaromaha.com
» Brazen Head, 319 N. 78th St. Crunchy, breaded with spicy panko (or panko-like) crumbs and served with homemade ranch. When they say spicy, they mean it. brazenheadpub.com
» Omaha Tap House, 1401 Farnam St. and 579 N. 155th Plaza. Two sizes of curds, handmade (giant) or fair-style (with true-curd Jisa’s cheese), made with cheddar, plus breaded chunks of pepper-jack and smoked gouda. I once had such a bad day at work, I ate an entire plate of these babies and called it lunch. omahataphouse.com
» The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, 1208 S. 180th St., 20231 Manderson St., 11336 S. 96th St. White cheddar lightly breaded and fried, with chipotle ranch sauce. One curd aficionado, who says he could live on just cheese and bacon, says they’re the best in town. thegoodlifeomaha.com
» 72 Table & Tap, 5413 S. 72nd St. Beer-battered and served with apricot-jalapeno jam. Different and delicious. A bonus: They were still hot after making the trip from Ralston to my house near Westside High School. https://www.facebook.com/72TableandTap/
» Plank, 1205 Howard St. Also beer-battered, with Anchor Steam brew out of San Francisco. The smoked tomato basil dipping sauce sets them apart from ordinary cheese curds and into the land of fine-dining. I order these every time I go to Plank, no matter what my husband says about trying crispy alligator. plankseafood.com
What are your favorites? Email me at freeman@owh.com
