Curd it get any better? Friday is the day to celebrate fried cheese

» Brazen Head, 319 N. 78th St. Crunchy, breaded with spicy panko (or panko-like) crumbs and served with homemade ranch. When they say spicy, they mean it. brazenheadpub.com

» Omaha Tap House, 1401 Farnam St. and 579 N. 155th Plaza. Two sizes of curds, handmade (giant) or fair-style (with true-curd Jisa’s cheese), made with cheddar, plus breaded chunks of pepper-jack and smoked gouda. I once had such a bad day at work, I ate an entire plate of these babies and called it lunch. omahataphouse.com

» The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, 1208 S. 180th St., 20231 Manderson St., 11336 S. 96th St. White cheddar lightly breaded and fried, with chipotle ranch sauce. One curd aficionado, who says he could live on just cheese and bacon, says they’re the best in town. thegoodlifeomaha.com

» 72 Table & Tap, 5413 S. 72nd St. Beer-battered and served with apricot-jalapeno jam. Different and delicious. A bonus: They were still hot after making the trip from Ralston to my house near Westside High School. https://www.facebook.com/72TableandTap/