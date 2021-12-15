 Skip to main content
Curry in a Hurry offers post-Christmas brunch for weary cooks
Cooks throughout the Omaha area will probably be exhausted on Dec. 26.

Curry in a Hurry has a solution: It’s offering The Day After Christmas Sunday Brunch with a fusion menu designed and curated by its executive chef.

The restaurant, at 8303 Maple St., serves fast-casual Indian food.

The brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Planners are asking for RSVPs to make sure the meal runs smoothly. You can sign up at the Curry in a Hurry Facebook page.

