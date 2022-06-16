CWS fans can find fabulous food any time of the day or night in Omaha area

You’re up early because you couldn’t sleep in anticipation of your team’s first game in the College World Series. And you want to eat breakfast.

Your team doesn’t play today so you decide to explore Omaha. And you want to eat lunch.

You watched as a walk-off home run propels your team past the No. 1 seed in its bracket. And you want to celebrate. With a sumptuous dinner.

No matter what time it is, restaurants across the Omaha metro area stand ready to serve. You can even enjoy a post-midnight meal if your game goes into extra innings.

Check out some of these local favorites.

Breakfast

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club, 1540 N. Saddle Creek Road

Serves: Traditional morning dishes with a modern take, using locally sourced ingredients

What to order: Banana pancakes, vegan banana bread French toast

Shirley’s Diner, 13838 R Plaza

Serves: Mom & pop diner food

What to order: Giant breakfast burrito (enough for at least two), chicken fried steak

Sojourn Cafe, 7614 Main St. Ralston

Serves: Homestyle favorites cooked by a former military man

What to order: Housemade sausage, house specialty French Toast with caramelized apples and bacon

Over Easy, 16859 Q St.

Serves: Modern takes on breakfast favorites

What to order: Chicken and waffles, homemade pop tarts, hash brown rounds

CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar, 1018 S. 10th St., Suite 100

Serves: Myriad flavors of cereal and cereal-flavored lattes

What to order: Cereal milk latte, Captain Crunch with real berries

Vidlak’s Brookside Cafe, 15668 West Center Road

Serves: Hearty and homemade American classics in an unpretentious atmosphere

What to order: The Cattleman’s breakfast casserole, cinnamon roll French toast

Lunch

Phyl’s Deli, 1006 Howard St.

Serves: New York delicatessen food

What to order: The “Rami” sandwich, noodle kugel, matzo ball soup

Get Real Sandwiches, 3901 Farnam St.

Serves: Soup, sandwiches and sides unlike any your mom made, with specialty breads and ingredients

What to order: Basil chicken salad sandwich on a brioche bun, basil corn fritter on the side

Cheeseburgers: A Takeout Joint, 4007 Farnam St. and 6610 S. 168th St.

Serves: Drive-in food such as burgers, hot dogs and fries in a walk-in location

What to order: Chili Dog with homemade chili, Patty Melt with mushrooms

Hartland BBQ, 5401 NW Radial Highway

Serves: Traditional barbecue with a secret rub, smoked on the premises

What to order: Brisket by the pound, creamy cucumbers

Taqueria Tijuana, 5139 S. 24th St.

Serves: Tacos, burritos and quesadillas made with homemade tortillas

What to order: Cachete street tacos made with tender beef cheek, tortas

WD Racletterie, 1911 S. 67th St. in the Inner Rail Food Court

Serves: Sandwiches and potatoes in which cheese is the star

What to order: El Schullz, with pork belly, jambon de paris, caramelized onions, raclette cheese and more.

Le Quartier, 5026 Underwood Ave. and 8706 Countryside Village

Serves: French bakery specialties such as artisan bread and croissants, with sandwiches, soup and pastries

What to order: Chicken salad on croissant, gazpacho

Dinner

Plank Seafood Provisions, 1205 Howard St.

Serves: Fresh seafood, including an oyster bar and more

What to order: Gulf shrimp en brochette, gumbo, Anchor Steam-battered cheese curds

Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village, 3026 N. 90th St.

Serves: Greek cuisine

What to order: Pastitsio, Saganaki (flaming cheese), chicken kabob

Kinaara, 13816 P St.

Serves: Indian cuisine

What to order: Butter chicken, Tikka Masala sauce on your choice of protein

Koji, 8718 Pacific St.

Serves: Sushi, yakitori, hot plates and more

What to order: Shishito peppers, Ranza (the restaurant’s take on a beef bierock)

Brushi, 721 N. 132nd St.

Serves: European bistro food

What to order: Onion soup Normandy (not-to-miss no matter how hot it is outside), salmon filet

Sauced by Alfaro, 115 N. Washington St., Papillion

Serves: Traditional home-cooked food with a new approach

What to order: Dirty Curdes (fried cheese with wing or bang-bang sauce), birria tacos

Snacks

Graley’s Creamery & Confections, 147 N. Washington St., Papillion

Serves: Premium homemade ice cream, pies, other sweets

What to order: Ice cream flight, so you can try several of the day’s flavors

Christy Creme, 2853 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Serves: All things ice-cream. There’s also a grill.

What to order: Butterscotch malt, chocolate-dipped cone, daily flavor of homemade sherbet

Baked After Dark, 2740 N. 61st St.

Serves: Homemade cookies and other pastries

What to order: Margaritas, lime sugar cookies with lime buttercream and a sprinkling of salt; caramel cheesecake cookies

Grand Patisserie, 14451 West Center Road

Serves: All kinds of French pastries and other sweets

What to order: Macarons, in many flavors and multiple colors

Sweet Magnolia’s, 813 N. 40th St.

Serves: Sweet and savory pastries, cakes and more

What to order: Everything Parmesan Buns, cinnamon rolls, cookie bars

International Bakery, 5106 S. 24th St.

Serves: Hispanic breads, cakes and other treats

What to order: Cinnamon roll, 3 Leches Fresa

Dine after 10

Fizzy’s Fountain & Liquors, 1408 S. 13th St.

Serves: Cocktails and small bites in a soda-fountain atmosphere

What to order: White Russian slushie, pimento cheese plate, cheese frenchee

Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.

Serves: Craft cocktails and snacks with a dimly-lit-club vibe

What to order: Tot-Chos, Korean BBQ wings, rhubarb daiquiri

Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St.

Serves: Extensive bar food menu and craft beer

What to order: Award-winning Reuben sandwich, Reuben egg rolls

Brick Oven Pizzeria, 627 S. 72nd St.

Serves: A plethora of pizzas for pickup or delivery

What to order: Create your own masterpiece pizza

M’s Pub, 422 S. 11th St.

Serves: Omaha classics and drinks in a see-and-be-seen space

What to order: M’s Famous Lahvosh, Omaha Grill sandwich, carrot cake

Mercury, 329 S. 16th No. 3

Serves: Late-night food in a contemporary mid-century cocktail lounge

What to order: Beer cheese fondue, carrot ravioli, charcuterie and cheese

