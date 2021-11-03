 Skip to main content
D & E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs closes for good
The owners of D and E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs in Plattsmouth announced on Facebook this week that their business was closing.

Its last day was Oct. 30. They said trouble finding employees, rising costs and food shortages were reasons for the closure.

The business opened about two and a half years ago.

