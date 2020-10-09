 Skip to main content
Dandelion lunch to honor late chef Gerda Bailey with German favorites
This week’s Dandelion Pop-Up is a good old-fashioned Oktoberfest party in honor of late restaurant owner Gerda Bailey.

The featured chef Friday at the Dandelion site near 13th and Howard Streets will be Jennifer Coco, who opened her eatery, J. Coco, across the street from Gerda’s Restaurant and Bakery near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets in 2012.

To honor her former neighbor, she’s cooking up German favorites, including brats, slow-braised purple cabbage relish, house-made dark beer mustard, German potato salad, dilly cucumber salad and a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese sauce.

Bailey died in 2018, and her restaurant closed last year after four decades in business.

Gerda’s had scores of devoted fans across the city, who came for its sauerbraten and schnitzel as well as sweets such as pecan rolls and glazed twists.

At her restaurant, Coco is known for innovations such as Korean short rib tacos, artisan cheese plates and fried Brussels sprouts with miso, brown sugar and bacon. Before she opened her own place, she was the chef at the now-closed Flatiron Cafe downtown.

Dandelion Pop-Up will serve lunch Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brickway Brewery is supplying beer.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

