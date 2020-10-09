Dandelion lunch to honor late chef Gerda Bailey with German favorites

This week’s Dandelion Pop-Up is a good old-fashioned Oktoberfest party in honor of late restaurant owner Gerda Bailey.
The featured chef Friday at the Dandelion site near 13th and Howard Streets will be Jennifer Coco, who opened her eatery, J. Coco, across the street from Gerda’s Restaurant and Bakery near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets in 2012.
To honor her former neighbor, she’s cooking up German favorites, including brats, slow-braised purple cabbage relish, house-made dark beer mustard, German potato salad, dilly cucumber salad and a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese sauce.
Bailey died in 2018, and her restaurant closed last year after four decades in business.
Gerda’s had scores of devoted fans across the city, who came for its sauerbraten and schnitzel as well as sweets such as pecan rolls and glazed twists.
At her restaurant, Coco is known for innovations such as Korean short rib tacos, artisan cheese plates and fried Brussels sprouts with miso, brown sugar and bacon. Before she opened her own place, she was the chef at the now-closed Flatiron Cafe downtown.
Dandelion Pop-Up will serve lunch Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brickway Brewery is supplying beer.
Here are Omaha’s 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.