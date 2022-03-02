 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dante lasagna available online for parties, family meals

You can now order a pan of Dante lasagna online.

The popular dish has layers and layers of thin fresh pasta with grana padano, red sauce, and Dante’s beef and pork ragu. It comes frozen with reheating instructions.

You need to order it 24 hours before you want to pick it up. The restaurant is located at 16901 Wright Plaza, Suite 173.

Order here: bit.ly/OrderDante.

