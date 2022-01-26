 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dante Wine School to be back in session
Dante Wine School to be back in session

Dante Pizzeria, 16901 Wright Plaza No. 173, is having its first session of Wine School 2022 on Saturday.

The subject is International Grapes in Italy, and the speaker will be certified Italian wine professional and sommelier Adam Weber. The discussion will center on grapes that are grown and produced in Italy but are not native to the country, such as cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay.

People who attend the $40 class will learn about seven wines, producers and their stories. Tickets for the 2 p.m. session are $40 a piece and are available at opentable.com.

