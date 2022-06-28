Dario’s Brasserie, Garden Cafe and Lighthouse Pizza downtown all announce closures

Dario’s Brasserie near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue is closing later this year.

Owner and chef Dario Schicke announced his intentions this week in a newsletter to customers. Schicke said he will concentrate on Avoil Osteria, his other Dundee restaurant.

The announcement said he decided “with a heavy heart” not to renew his lease.

“We’ve had 16 amazing years,” he said. “We’ve had the privilege of serving unique foods and introducing Omaha to Belgian beers. We are so grateful for our customers accepting us and trusting us, and for their loyalty.”

He said he hadn’t yet set a closing date but is looking at sometime in early October.

Schicke did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Other closings:

The Garden Cafe in Rockbrook Village, the last of a small local chain, will close for good Friday. The operators said the pandemic, staff shortages and turnover, supply issues and rising prices were all factors in their decision.

Sunday was the last day of business for Lighthouse Pizza & Fries at 1179 Capitol Ave. in the Capitol District. The location near 74th and Pacific Streets will remain open.

Owners said they will honor punch cards and gift cards at the west location and will reach out to Capitol store catering clients in the next few days.

“A sincere final 'thank you' to all those who supported us over the last four years,” they said on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

