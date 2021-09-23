Delicious apple pie egg rolls a tasty fall treat

Put a bumper crop of apples to use — beyond baking a pie. This sweet dessert totes well and makes enough to share.
Apple Pie Egg Rolls
Makes 8
3 medium apples, peeled and diced into ½-inch pieces
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ cup sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
8 egg roll wrappers
Vegetable oil, for frying
Whipped cream, caramel sauce or powdered sugar, optional
1. In a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat, combine the diced apples, lemon juice, cinnamon and sugar.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch with 1⁄3 cup water, then add to the apple mixture. Stir to blend, then bring it to a boil and cover. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the apples have softened slightly and the mixture has thickened, about 5 minutes.
3. Remove the apple mixture from the heat, stir in the vanilla extract then transfer the mixture to a bowl. Allow to cool completely.
4. Fill a small dish with water and line a baking sheet with paper towels.
5. Arrange the egg roll wrappers on a dry work surface. Using a slotted spoon, portion about ¼ cup of the apple mixture in the lower third of each wrapper. Beginning at the bottom of the wrapper, roll into an egg roll, carefully folding the edges inward. Dip your finger in the water and run it around the edges to seal the egg roll.
6. Add at least 4 inches of oil to a large, heavy-bottomed stock pot set over medium-high heat and attach a deep-fry thermometer to the side. Once the oil reaches 360 F, add 3 to 4 egg rolls and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown. Remove the egg rolls from the oil and transfer them onto a baking sheet. Repeat the frying process with the remaining egg rolls, returning the oil to 360 F between batches.
7. Serve immediately dusted with powdered sugar or with whipped cream or caramel sauce for dipping.
Source: justataste.com