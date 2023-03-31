A festive, pink cocktail I came across on Pinterest sent me down a rabbit hole.
I thought it would be perfect for Easter. But the recipe called for marshmallow-flavored vodka. While flavored vodkas are growing in popularity (you can find dozens of flavors on the shelves), I was told at a local liquor store that marshmallow is a seasonal flavor.
Infusing vodka is a relatively easy process. I’ve made my own vodka with fruit flavors before, so I set out to make some marshmallow vodka. On my first try I used regular white marshmallows, but the powder they are coated in left my infused vodka murky. No matter how much I tried, I couldn’t get it filtered out. It was a bust.
Then glorious Peeps came to my rescue. The colorful sugar they are coated in dissolved completely and left me with a bright, cheerfully colored-infused vodka. (I chose pink Peeps since the drink I was wanting to make was already a little pink.)
The Peeps-infused vodka was the perfect answer for my cocktail recipe. You can use it as a substitution for any drink recipe that calls for marshmallow-flavored vodka.
If you are looking for a festive drink this spring, whip up some Peeps-infused vodka and give one of these a try.
Peeps-Infused Vodka
5 Peep marshmallows
1 cup vodka
1. Put Peeps into a one-pint glass canning jar or similar container with a tight-fitting lid.
2. Add 1 cup vodka. Shake.
3. Shake occasionally for the next 24 hours.
4. Strain out any bits of Peeps that did not dissolve in the vodka. (Don’t be surprised if all that is left is the eyes!)
Spiked Strawberry Peeps Soda
1½ ounces Peeps-infused Vodka
1 ounce strawberry syrup
6 ounces club soda, chilled
Whipped cream
Peeps bunny marshmallow, for garnish
1. Add a little ice to a 10 ounce glass.
2. Pour in Peeps infused vodka and strawberry syrup. Add club soda and gently stir.
3. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a Peep.
Easter lemonade
1 cup raspberry lemonade
2 ounces Peeps-infused vodka
Peep and straw for an optional garnish
1. Put some ice in a glass.
2. Add Peeps infused vodka and raspberry lemonade. Stir.
3. Push a straw through the middle of a Peep and add to glass.
Note: Any flavor lemonade will work. Our Peeps infused vodka was pink so we chose a pink lemonade to complement.
Peep Vodka Lemon Drop
1½ ounces Peeps-infused Vodka
1½ ounces limoncello
¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
½ ounce simple syrup
Ice
Sugar, for garnish
Yellow Peep chick, for garnish
1. Run a slice of lemon around the rim of a martini glass, then dip in sugar to rim the glass.
2. In a cocktail shaker, combine Peep-infused vodka, limoncello, lemon juice, simple syrup and ice.
3. Cover shaker and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds.
4. Strain drink into your martini glass and garnish with a Peep chick.
Chocolate-covered Peep
1 ounce Peeps-infused vodka
1 ounce vanilla vodka
1 ounce creme de cacao
1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
1 ounce half and half
Ice
Simple syrup and sugar, for garnish
Peeps, optional garnish
1. Dip rim of a martini glass on a plate with a little simple syrup. Then dip glass in sugar. Set aside.
2. In a cocktail shaker, add Peeps infused vodka, vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, Baileys Irish Cream, half and half and ice.
3. Cover shaker and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds.
4. Strain drink into your martini glass and garnish with an optional Peep.
Strawberry mudslide
1 ounce Peeps-infused vodka
1 ounce Kahlua
1 ounce Baileys Irish Cream
1 ounce heavy cream
½ ounce strawberry syrup
1. Dip rim of a martini glass on a plate with a strawberry syrup. Then dip glass in sugar. Set aside.
2. In a cocktail shaker, add Peeps infused vodka, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream, cream and ice.
3. Cover shaker and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds.
4. Strain drink into your martini glass and garnish with an optional Peep.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375