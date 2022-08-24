Didn't make the trip to Ireland? Local sports bars to host Husker-Northwestern game watch parties

If you can’t be with your fellow Husker fans in Ireland, there are plenty of places to gather and celebrate — or commiserate — in Omaha.

Sports bars across the city are having watch parties for Saturday’s Nebraska football opener in Dublin with the Northwestern Wildcats.

The game starts at 11:30 a.m. It’s up to you when the party starts.

Bushwackers Saloon & Dance Hall, Granary Green, 7401 Main St. in Ralston. More than 50 former Husker players will be on-hand to watch the game with you on a 27-foot screen with premium sound. A $10 entry fee covers the game, breakfast and two drinks. Gates open at 8 a.m. and chairs will be provided or you can bring your own. A limited number of tailgate spots for your vehicle are available with a $100 VIP ticket. Buy all tickets in advance at eventbrite.com (search for Bushwackers). bushwackersralston.com

DJ’s Dugout, 67th and Center Streets, 23rd Street and Cornhusker Road, 10th and Capitol Streets, 192nd Street and West Maple Road, 180th and Q Streets, 114th Street and West Dodge Road, and Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth. All area locations will open at 10 a.m. for the game. That’s a lot of screens. djsdugout.com

Brazen Head Pub, 319 N. 78th St. Watch party starts at 11 a.m. with food and drink specials. brazenheadpub.com

Hail Varsity Club, 12744 Westport Parkway, La Vista. As a Husker fan (and/or UNL graduate), you might expect more from a club with this name, and you’ll find it. A pre-party is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, with an Irish-themed pop-up menu, drink specials and Irish tunes by Ellis Island. A table for four is $20 and a table for six is $30. On Saturday, doors open at 8 a.m. for a watch party, which has a live DJ with brunch, Irish food and drink specials. The club has more than 30 TVs and a 22-foot projection screen. You can reserve a VIP premium projector view table at $60 for six people or at $40 for four. The VIP experience provides extras such as a dedicated server, free koozies and a free two-month subscription to hailvarsity.com. Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com (search for Hail Varsity Club.) hailvarsityclub.com

Skyybox Grill & Bar, 6720 S. 168th St. Suite 5. A morning tailgate will precede the game, with a Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar and breakfast burritos. If you reserve a table, you’ll get a discount on your bar tab. facebook.com/skyybox

Two Fine Irishmen Sports Grille, 18101 R Plaza. This west Omaha bar and grill is having St. Patrick’s Day in August in honor of the Husker game. Food specials include corned beef and cabbage, Irish nachos and Reubens, and there are drink specials as well. For every drink you purchase, you’ll earn a raffle ticket for prize drawings throughout the game. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. twofineirishmenomaha.com

72 Table & Tap, 5413 S. 72nd St. Hot breakfast will be served at a watch party with bottomless Mimosas, Screwdrivers and Busch Light. Tickets are $25 and are available at the venue. Doors open at 9 a.m. cc3.me

If your establishment is having a game party or you know of a gathering, email freeman@owh.com.