Dining Notes: Angus Burgers, Hunger Block and Spudnutz all close for good within days

Angus Burgers & Shakes, near 168th Street and Cornhusker Road, announced its immediate closure in a Facebook post on May 31. General manager Liam Mendoza told the Gretna Breeze newspaper that the restaurant had faced difficulties finding staff from the day it opened a few years ago.

“Our management team has done the best it could,” Mendoza said.

It was among three area restaurants that all closed around the same time.

The Hunger Block, near 108th Street and West Center Road in Rockbrook Village, also has gone out of business. Its last day was May 28.

“Thank you very much for four years of great memories and support,” its Facebook announcement said.

And Spudnutz, which opened at an Elkhorn strip-mall in April 2021, also has ceased operations. That location of a popular Lake Okoboji bakery was owned by Cutchall Management Co. Company owner Greg Cutchall died of cancer last month.

Wendy’s offering new Frosty flavor for summer

After serving Frosties for more than 50 years, Wendy’s is adding a new flavor for a limited time this summer.

The fast-food chain is bowing to the will of the people and offering strawberry Frosties alongside the standard chocolate.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the strawberry Frosty to the menu this summer,” the company’s chief marketing officer, Carl Lorado, told yahoo.com.

Wendy’s officials suggest dipping hot fries in the confection for an extra taste treat.

There’s no word on how long the strawberry Frosty will stick around.

Switch Food Hall to close for update, reopen with new lineups

You have until the end of June to visit the Switch Food & Beer Hall.

The hall in the Blackstone District will close June 26 for a redo. It will reopen in the fall under new management with all-new food and drink vendors and concepts. It launched in June 2020.

Businesses currently in the hall will have a number of sales and promotions during the month of June.

Joe Tess Place closing affects Cedar Creek bar menu

The fresh fish market at Joe Tess Place — Falt Fisheries — closed on Saturday along with the restaurant, which had been open for more than 80 years.

The closing means that the CCI Bar & Grill has lost the supplier for its Friday carp specials.

The bar and grill had its final Carp on Friday event last week.

It’s located in Cedar Creek, Nebraska, about 40 minutes south of Omaha in Cass County.

The owners of Joe Tess Place announced early last week that they were going out of business. The final day for the restaurant was Saturday. It was known for its carp sandwiches and had been featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” hosted by Guy Fieri.

Website lists 11 best U.S. steakhouses; two are in Nebraska

Two of the top 11 steakhouses in the United States are in Nebraska, according to travelawaits.com.

The No. 1 steakhouse, the website determined, is in North Platte.

The website asks readers to vote in its annual Best of Travel Awards. Other categories include the friendliest small towns in the country and the best state parks.

The Cedar Room, in downtown North Platte, received the top honor. Led by executive chef Trish Sculley, it’s known for its 100% Angus beef ribeye, a calamari appetizer and, of course, cocktails.

It’s a bit of a trek from Omaha (about 280 miles west on Interstate 80), but I just might have to go, if only for the salted caramel lava cake they recommend for dessert.

The list’s No. 7 steakhouse is closer to home in Omaha’s Old Market. Omaha Prime has an excellent bone-in ribeye, readers said, and an extensive wine list.

Other winners on the list were, predictably, in Texas and Oklahoma, although restaurants in Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Indiana also were named.

Cafe’s weekly lunch plan can make summer easier

Stella & Irene’s Cafe & Boutique in Council Bluffs is offering a weekly lunch plan for adults and kids this summer.

Cafe owner Pam Carter, a registered dietitian, is creating box lunches to provide fast, nutritious meals for busy days. The boxes are $8 each or five for $35 for adults and $7 each or five for $30 for children. You must order by 3 p.m. Friday to get meals for the following week.

There’s an order form at stellaandirenes.com. You can Venmo or pay over the phone. Pickup is from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sundays at the cafe, 300 Willow Ave.

Delivery is available for $25 extra to Council Bluffs residents after 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Pizzeria opening soon on Leavenworth Street

Lyle’s Pizzeria is coming to a small building near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets, next door to the former location of J. Coco’s restaurant.

The locally owned neighborhood pizza cafe will focus on fresh, simple ingredients on top of naturally leavened dough, according to its website. It also will have a wine bar with a “small but mighty” wine selection, the website said.

The website didn’t indicate when the restaurant would open. The address is 5213 Leavenworth St.

