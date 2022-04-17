Dining Notes: Area Scooter's locations raising funds for aid efforts in Ukraine

Scooter’s Coffee locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area are raising funds in April to support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

Local outlets, along with those in the Kansas City area, will accept donations at checkout throughout the month as part of the “Compassion Ukraine” effort by the YouCanFreeUs Foundation. More than 50 Scooter’s stores will participate.

Customers can add a gift of $1 or more to their tabs each time they visit. Scooter’s will match donations at most participating locations up to $30,000.

The foundation, an international human rights organization, will see that the money raised will go directly to support emergency efforts at the Ukraine border. Visit youcanfreeus.org for more information.

The Omaha area has more than 25 Scooter’s locations. For addresses and more information, go to scooterscoffee.com.

Dandelion Pop-Up returns for another year downtownThis year’s Dandelion Pop-Up series started on Friday at 1300 Howard St. in the Old Market.

The pop-up restaurant has been serving lunches on Fridays during spring, summer and fall for several years. For the first time, it will regularly be open three days a week — Thursday through Saturday — starting in May.

It features chefs from across the Midwest, including many Omaha favorites as well as some start-ups. Friday’s restaurant will be Prime Tacos Chicago, which will serve all weekend.

The schedule includes such popular spots as Muchacho’s out of Lincoln, Little Ve’s from the Switch Food Hall, Barchen and Porky Butts BBQ.

For the complete schedule, updates and other info, go to facebook.com/dandelionpopup.

Butcher in David City is giving away $200 meat spree

Buresh Catering and Meat in David City, Nebraska, is giving away a $200 meat shopping spree.

You can enter at facebook.com/bureshcateringandmeats by the end of Tuesday. A winner will be selected at random on Wednesday.

The winner will have two minutes to spend the $200. The winner will call the store directly to set up a time to shop.

Magazine calls Omaha ‘one of the next great food cities’

Food & Wine magazine recently included Omaha on a list of the most exciting up-and-coming food cities in the country.

Magazine editors say they focused on “under-the-radar culinary destinations” for the feature that’s now on their website (foodandwine.com). The list included four smaller urban locations in addition to larger cities.

In addition to Omaha, cities named include Boise, Idaho; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jersey City, New Jersey and Tucson, Arizona. The smaller locations are Biddeford, Maine; Bozeman, Montana; Charlottesville, Virginia and Greenville, South Carolina.

Omaha is cited for Reuben sandwiches at the Crescent Moon and the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel’s Committee Chophouse. Other sites mentioned are El Arepon Venezuelan Food, Kathmandu Momo Station, Coneflower Creamery, Archetype Coffee, Modern Love, Au Courant and Carter & Rye.

Travel the Pork Association’s Tenderloin Trail

Five restaurants are on the Omaha Tenderloin Trail from now through Oct. 31.

The eateries, each known for their pork tenderloin sandwiches, are: Shirley’s Diner, 13838 R Plaza; Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill, 4322 Leavenworth St.; The Cabin Bar & Grill, 9226 Mormon Bridge Road; Benson Brewery, 6059 Maple St.; and LPL’s Restaurant & Pub, 1707 Harry Langdon Blvd. in Council Bluffs.

You can request a trail passport at any of the restaurants, then try a pork tenderloin sandwich at each location and ask the staff to stamp your passport. When you’ve visited all five, you’ll win a T-shirt to prove that you conquered the Omaha Tenderloin Trail.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is sponsoring the game.

“They do something similar in Iowa with great success,” said association president Jared Lierman, a Beemer, Nebraska pork producer. “We thought we’d give it a go and see what happens.”

To receive a T-shirt, mail completed passports to Nebraska Pork Producers Association, 4435 O St. Suite 200, Lincoln, Nebraska 68510.

Fazoli’s launches Lasagna Fest

Sometimes, it’s not all about the breadsticks (though they are pretty tasty).

Through June 26, Fazoli’s customers can order two new items as part of the restaurant chain’s Lasagna Fest event:

Cheesy Double-Stack Lasagna — 18 layers of pasta, ricotta, meat sauce, mozzarella and provolone.

Triple Meat Lasagna — Ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella topped with meat sauce, sliced Italian sausage and chopped bacon.

It is also adding Lasagna & Fettuccine Bake to its 5 Under $5 menu. The dish is a baked pasta combining creamy fettuccine and meat lasagna, covered with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and baked.

In addition, Fazoli’s now offers two new dessert options. The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s Orange Cream Cheesecake, a New York cheesecake swirled with creamy orange on a graham cracker crust and topped with a citrus glaze, and the Orange Frost Italian Ice, made with candied orange syrup, vanilla ice cream and the brand’s signature Original Italian Ice.

Fazoli’s Lasagna Fest is only available at participating locations. For more information, visit fazolis.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.