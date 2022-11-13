Dining Notes: Area vineyard to have ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner

Soaring Wings Vineyard, 1711 S. 138th St., is having a “Friendsgiving” dinner on Friday.
The dinner, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., will include a wine pairing with each of three courses.
Seating is limited and reservations are required for the $30 event. Call 402-253-2479 to reserve your place.
Grecian Gyros in Papillion sold, owners end 30 years at restaurant
A couple of weeks after celebrating its 30th birthday, Grecian Gyros in Papillion is changing hands and closing for a while.
The restaurant has been sold to new owners and its last day under the old owners will be Tuesday.
“We survived many of the economic downturns over the last 30 years and we survived COVID,” departing owner Julie Maben said on Facebook. “You supported us through thick and thin and kept the doors open! This is truly amazing.”
Maben, who co-owned the restaurant with husband, John Isbilir, said she would continue catering and deliveries to regular customers, businesses, family and friends. Isbilir, who was the cook at Grecian Gyros, is retiring.
“It’s been our privilege to serve you, serve our community, support charities and support local small businesses,” she wrote.
The new owners will rename the restaurant, remodel the building at 839 Tara Plaza and add to the original menu before reopening, Maben said.
New brewery and restaurant opens in Gretna
Heavy Brewing is now officially up and running in Gretna after a soft opening last week.
The new business is a combination brewery and open concept kitchen that focuses on pizzas, panuozzos (sandwiches), salads and other quick-service foods.
Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Sundays; 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Tuesdays.
The kitchen begins operation one hour after opening and shuts down one hour before closing.
You’ll find it at 20333 Patton St. in Gretna and at facebook.com/heavybrewingne on social media.
Popular pie baker joins Sugared Ledge for Thanksgiving
Sugared Ledge Bakery in Elkhorn is partnering with pie baker Nancy Petersen Koch to make pies for the Thanksgiving season.
Koch is known for selling her pies on the Omaha Food Lovers Facebook page. With her team, she will be making pumpkin, fresh apple, caramel apple, key lime, coconut cream, cherry, pecan, Reese’s peanut butter and banana fudge royale pies to sell through the bakery, which is at 920 N. 204th St. in the former home of SpudNutz.
You can pre-order pies until noon Nov. 17 online at toasttab.com/sugared-ledge-920-north-204th-street, or call the bakery at 531-710-3343.
Pickup is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 23. You can choose your pickup time online when you order.
Foodies brings back evening hours
A fast-casual midtown restaurant is now open on evenings again.
Foodies, 351 N. 78th St., is reverting to its normal hours: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The change takes effect on Nov. 21.
The restaurant is known for its fresh, locally sourced food and for addressing a wide variety of dietary needs, including food allergies, vegan and vegetarian diets and gluten-free foods.
You can see menus — including one for vegans — at foodiesomaha.com.
