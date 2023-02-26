Backyard Elotes, a restaurant focused on Mexican street corn, opens this week in the former location of The Dapper Doughnut.

The menu includes elote nachos, made with roasted sweet corn, cojita cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, Tajin, lime, mayonnaise and Doritos; elote cups, corn stripped from the cob and served in a Styrofoam cup with the same ingredients as the nachos, minus the Doritos and plus crumbled Hot Cheetos; and traditional Mexican corn on the cob that’s topped with … well, you get the picture. And that’s not all.

They also serve Mexican Coke and have a Picante Party hot sauce station so you can choose the right heat for your food.

The restaurant, at 16827 Q St., will be 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Check out their website, eatelotes.com, for a complete menu. You can reach them by phone at 531-867-3886.

Naughty Buddha closing

Omaha’s Naughty Buddha Burger Bar will close its doors for good on Sunday.

A Facebook post said the closing was due to the death of co-owner Fatiah Ali, but offered no other details.

The vegan restaurant opened two years ago — in the middle of the pandemic — at 707 S. 24th St., near the corner of 24th and Leavenworth Streets. It soon developed an enthusiastic following for its extensive menu, including Impossible Burgers, vegan meatballs, vegetable and grain power bowls, vegan wings and mac and cheese.

It’s open today from noon to 5 p.m.

A new Lincoln location, at 330 S. 21st St, will remain open.

Scouting for coffee

Girl Scout Lattes are now available in singles and flights at Zen Coffee Co.

Four flavors, available for a limited time, are on the menu: PB Patty, with peanut butter and mocha; Thin Mint, green mint and mocha; Caramel Delight (Samoa) mocha, caramel and coconut; and Toast YAY, hazelnut, vanilla and cinnamon.

Each one is topped with a cookie and whipped cream, if you ask.

You can book flights by phone at two locations: Farnam Hill, 2504 Farnam St., 402-452-3085; and Tiffany Plaza, 2505 S. 133rd Plaza, 531-213-2724.

The midtown location is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the west store is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Zen also has a drive-thru location at 10309 Pacific St. in One Pacific Place. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Visit zencoffeecompany.com for more information.

Another Ollie and Hobbes

Work is progressing on the new location for Ollie and Hobbes in One Pacific Place.

An employee at the original restaurant, in Papillion, said owners expect to open the west Omaha spot sometime this spring. It’s in the former location of 801 Grill near 103rd and Pacific Streets.

Ollie and Hobbes opened in 2016 in a shopping area near 84th Street and Highway 370. There’s also a Lincoln outlet.

It serves elevated comfort food such as chicken marsala, pork schnitzel, panko-crusted onion rings, burgers, salads and desserts such as brownie a la mode and creme brulee.

For a complete menu, go to ollieandhobbes.com.

Gold for Scooter’s

Scooter’s Coffee celebrates its silver anniversary in March, and it’s having a party.

Beginning Sunday, and continuing for a week, the Omaha-based chain will donate a portion of the purchase price of every Birthday Cake Latte and Birthday Cake Bite to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, the largest youth mentoring organization in the country.

The nonprofit partners with more than 230 local agencies in the 28 states in which Scooter’s has outlets. Customers also can add a donation to their orders without purchasing the special birthday products.

Other promotions for the Scooter’s birthday celebration include:

Double Smiles Day, March 6. Customers can receive double smiles when they scan or pay with the Scooter’s app. Smiles are reward points that can be collected and redeemed for free drinks.

Free Birthday Cake Bite, March 13. When customers buy a drink after 2 p.m. that day, and scan or pay with the app, they will get a free treat at participating stores, while supplies last.

Fun giveaways. Visit Scooter’s social media pages or read its e-newsletter for details each week in March. To sign up for the newsletter, go to scooterscoffee.com/newsletter. To find a Scooter’s near you, go to scooterscoffee.com/locations.

New Mexican cafe

The owners of Maple88 Mexican Kitchen say they’re getting close to opening their new restaurant.

It’s at 2822 N. 88th St. in the location of the former Homestyle Cafe. Their website is under construction but you can now see the menu that features an interesting Mexican version of shrimp alfredo, a T-bone steak with shrimp, tostadas de ceviche, fajitas, American dishes and more.

“We’re so close to opening,” owners said on their new internet listing. “We can’t wait to serve you dishes with recipes passed down from generations, with cocktails and live music from Omaha.”

Stay tuned on social media for more info, they said.

The website is maple88mk.com. Their Facebook page is facebook.com/maple88mk.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023