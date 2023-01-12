Dining Notes: Baked After Dark Cookies to close, owner says business was doomed by inflation

Baked After Dark Cookies is closing its doors for good on Jan. 21.

In a Facebook post, owner Stacey Johnson said inflation was the reason for the end of her popular 5-year-old business, known for its innovative cookies and gooey cinnamon rolls.

“Rising costs have just made it impossible to continue our journey in the manner we have and (we) don’t feel that continuing to raise prices is an option,” she said.

She thanked customers for their loyalty, especially considering all the chain cookie stores that have opened in the area in the last couple of years.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of your celebrations and cherish all the friends we have made along the way,” she said. “We certainly hope this isn’t a final goodbye as we toss around ideas to continue to do what we love.”

In its last days, the shop at 2740 N. 61st St. will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to facebook.com/bakedafterdarkcookies.

Guest goodies at Brownie Bar

Goodies Galore by K is having pop-up shops this month at Omaha’s two Brownie Bar locations.

Patrons of the dessert shop have been asking about hot cocoa bombs, so Goodies Galore will be selling them at the downtown Brownie Bar, 1217 Leavenworth St., on Jan. 22; and at the Rockbrook location, 2861 S. 108th St., on Jan. 29. Hours will be 2 to 5 p.m. at each site.

Now I’m craving hot chocolate and brownies …

For the few uninitiated readers who missed out on the craze, hot cocoa bombs are candy shells filled with marshmallows and other sweet treats that fall out when the bombs “explode” in hot milk.

Innovators such as Goodies Galore owner Kristin Holzapfel have taken the craze a step further by creating different “bombs.” One example from another shop is oatmeal bombs for breakfast.

Holzapfel said she’ll have a limited supply of other “breakable treats” at both pop-ups.

Decorate for your sweetheart

Registration is open for a Valentine cookie decorating class on Feb. 5 at Edge of the Universe, 6070 Maple St.

The class is open to people of all ages, though kids 12 and younger must come with an adult. One dozen cookies and all the decorating materials are provided for the $60 class fee.

Baked by Sweet Melissa, a web-based sweet shop, is presenting the class, which runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Go to facebook.com/bakedbysweetmelissa to register.

Overload on mac and cheese

Midtown Crossing will have its seventh annual Mac & Cheese Binge on Jan. 21.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six restaurants in the shopping and entertainment district near Turner Park at 31st and Farnam Streets.

Participating restaurants are Chef Around the Block, Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill, Ray’s Wings, Pizza and Drinks, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom, Sofra Kitchen and Stories Coffee Co.

Each will be offering a mac and cheese sampler for $4, with suggested drink pairings. Drinks will cost extra. You can visit as many as you like and vote for the best mac in midtown.

You can streamline your experience if you bring cash. Watch for a menu this week at facebook.com/midtowncrossingatturnerpark.

Show Nettie’s some love

A benefit to support the employees of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Restaurant is set for Jan. 22 at Stocks & Bonds bar in Ralston.

The event will include food, music, a silent auction, face painting, raffles, a bake sale and more.

The Galley, Orsi’s, Rotella’s Bakery and the Eastside Gents car club will serve a spaghetti dinner for $12 adults and $5 children.

Nettie’s is also preparing some of its customer favorites for sale. They will be prepackaged at the event or you can pre-order at 402-676-5812. A dozen enchiladas, beef or chicken, will be $40 in advance or $45 that day; a bowl of salsa or chili will be $7 in advance or $8 that day.

A fire destroyed the iconic, 35-year-old Bellevue restaurant late last year, displacing employees. Funds raised at the benefit will go toward helping them during this transition.

The benefit will be from noon to 8 p.m. Stocks & Bonds is at 8528 Park Drive.

Table Grace adding breakfast

Table Grace Cafe at 1611½ Farnam St. will be open for breakfast starting Feb. 6.

New hours at the cafe will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Wednesdays and Sundays, when it’s closed.

The breakfast menu at the pay-as-you-can restaurant includes specialty coffees, fresh fruit, pastries, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and more.