Dining Notes: Beauty salon owner and partner open new coffee shop

An Omaha beauty salon owner is branching out into brew.

Kirby Keomysay recently opened The Grind Coffeehouse at 192nd and Pacific Streets right next to Ko & Ko Studios, one of his businesses. He also operates the Kontempo salon.

He describes his new space as a perfect place to hang out with friends, meet with clients or relax with a book.

The shop’s brew comes from Oddly Correct Coffee, based in Kansas City. It also serves teas, smoothies, pastries, a variety of toasts and toppings and salads. For a complete menu, go to thegrindcoffeehouse.com.

The shop is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Keomysay said he’s innovating and streamlining methods to pay at the shop, including a kiosk, QR codes and mobile ordering.

King Cake season

Mouth of the South Cajun restaurant is taking orders for Mardi Gras king cakes.

The cakes are a tradition during carnival season in Louisiana and elsewhere. The baker hides a plastic baby in the cake and the person who finds it is on the hook to buy the next cake.

The version at Mouth of the South is 10 inches round and serves up to four people for $15.

Both locations of the restaurant are also preparing for their Fat Tuesday party on Feb. 21. The bash will feature all the foods of New Orleans, including beignets.

To order a king cake or reserve a Fat Tuesday table, call 402-502-4545.

The Old Market location of Mouth of the South is at 1111 Harney St. The west location is at 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza.

Crescent Moon pop-up

If you’re in the mood for love — and cocktails — visit Cupid’s Corner at Max & Joe’s Tavern and Tasting Room.

The Corner is a pop-up bar that will be serving Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails on Friday and Saturday nights next weekend and again on Feb. 10 and 11 and Feb. 14.

It will serve drinks from 6 p.m. to midnight each of those days.

Max & Joes is at 3576 Farnam St., next to Crescent Moon and Beer Corner USA.

Visit beercornerusa.com for more info.

Galley closed for good

Owners of The Galley, 4963 Center St., say they’re turning their full-service restaurant into an event planning and catering business.

The eatery has been closed for a while because they needed a break, they said on Facebook, and during that time, they decided to go in another direction.

They also spent about a month organizing last weekend’s successful benefit for Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue, which was destroyed in a fire late last year.

“We found that this was way more gratifying and 100% less stressful than running The Galley,” they said in the post. “The struggles associated with the restaurant business seem to be never-ending these days and these struggles have greatly affected our mental and physical health in a way that we just can’t do it any more.”

They thanked their customers for all the support they offered over the last few years.

Flamingos ready to fly

The Baking Flamingos brick-and-mortar shop is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The shop is at 16919 Audrey St. Suite 40 in the former location of Westside Dental.

It had been scheduled to open earlier but supply chain issues in other parts of the country, combined with the weather, set them back a few days.

It will sell a variety of cakes, cookies and cupcakes.

Amber Sanne started the business about 15 years ago in her home. Curt Foerster is its co-owner and chief financial officer.