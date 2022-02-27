Dining Notes: Beer replaces milk in Girl Scout cookie pairings

Skyybox Grill & Bar, 6720 S. 168th St. Suite 5, is having a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the night will mostly consist of sitting around, drinking beer and eating cookies. Works for me.

For $15, you get six cookie and beer pairings. RSVP to hpurcell0422@gmail.com or sign up at the bar.

Churches bring back fish-fries this year

It’s almost fish-fry time, and we’ve heard from two places you might want to try on Fridays.

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St., March 4 and March 11, 4:30 to 7 p.m. with dine-in and carryout options. Louisiana-style cornmeal coated Alaskan pollock, cole slaw, barbecue baked beans, mac and cheese, drinks and dessert. Baked fish is also available. Adults $10, children $8.

Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Boulevard, every Friday through Lent, excluding Good Friday, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Deep-fried fish, French fries, slaw and bread. Adults $12, seniors older than 62 $10, kids younger than 12 $6.

If your nonprofit organization is having a fish-fry, email the information to freeman@owh.com and we’ll include it on a weekly list.

Craft Sliders + Beer goes out of business

Saturday was the last day for Craft Sliders + Beer, 1213 Harney St. in the Old Market.

The restaurant, which opened in summer of 2018, had a wide variety of craft beers, many of them produced locally. It also served several types of small sandwiches, including jackfruit and hot chicken versions.

“We are incredibly thankful to our customers and loyal regulars who have supported us for four years,” owners said on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Stokes has new weekend brunch menu

As if bottomless mimosas aren’t enough, Stokes recently unveiled new menu offerings for its weekend brunches.

The items include a shrimp omelet, strawberry crepes, croissant scrambler and crispy sriracha glazed bacon.

Brunch is served at both locations of Stokes: on Howard Street in the Old Market and near 144th Street and West Dodge Road. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

And those mimosas? They come in eight bottomless flavors for $14 and a penny for each refill.

Dante lasagna available online for parties, family meals

You can now order a pan of Dante lasagna online.

The popular dish has layers and layers of thin fresh pasta with grana padano, red sauce, and Dante’s beef and pork ragu. It comes frozen with reheating instructions.

You need to order it 24 hours before you want to pick it up.

