Dining Notes: Casanova's Butchery — 'a meat and cheese boutique' — opens in Rockbrook

Casanova’s Butchery, which bills itself as “a meat and cheese boutique,” is now open at 10914 Elm St. in Rockbrook Village.

The shop has a variety of meats and poultry, including pastrami, French ham and two types of turkey breast, and all meat is two-thirds choice and above, owner Andrew Miller said.

In addition, he said, it has a full charcuterie counter, including figs, dates and small quantities of other fruits; and local, national and international cheese, “including some whose names I can’t even pronounce.”

There also are random items such as pestos, hummus and sun-dried tomatoes, and a selection of spirits to pair with anything you buy.

Miller worked as a meat cutter at Wohlner’s Grocery as well as the Broadmoor Market and Wild Oats Market, both now closed. He pursued another career for about 15 years before the pandemic prompted him to return to his previous vocation.

He said he likes serving the public. “I love people,” he said, “and I never didn’t enjoy myself cutting meat.”

He also said he and his wife have three young sons “and we wanted to build something for them.”

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The store’s website is casanovasbutchery.com.

Food truck owners open El Churro Spot in midtown Omaha

A popular Omaha Mexican food truck now has a brick-and-mortar location.

El Churro Spot is at 1319 S. 50th St., next to O’Leaver’s Pub. The owners have been operating The Churro Truck Omaha, which has usually been parked near 72nd and Farnam Streets, for a few years.

The menu includes favorites from the truck, plus sweet potato vegetarian tacos, fish tacos and homemade sopes, which is fried masa and savory toppings.

The restaurant is now observing winter hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

For online ordering, click on “About” on The Churro Truck Facebook page: www.facebook.com/thechurrotruckomaha.

Lansky’s Pizza in Bellevue closes for good today

Today is the final day of business for Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks in Bellevue.

The restaurant has been operating in Bellevue for 18 years.

Other area locations at 4601 S. 50th St. in Omaha, in Council Bluffs and Gretna remain open. Those outlets will honor gift cards purchased at the closed restaurant.

Lansky’s Loot rewards accounts will remain active at the remaining restaurants, where reward certificates will be honored.

Restaurant personnel will contact people with outstanding party room reservations in Bellevue and will be able to reschedule at the Omaha and Gretna locations if rooms are available.

Seafood restaurant adds Monday hours

Pacific Eating House, 1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, is now open on Mondays.

The restaurant serves wild-caught seafood and other dishes from the Pacific Rim, such as Honolulu ahi, Seattle clam chowder, Bibimbap and salmon tacos. It also has an extensive list of Pacific coast wines.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with a happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. each day. It’s closed on Sunday.

Visit pacific-eatinghouse.com for more information.

Capri Italian restaurant opens in west Omaha

A new Italian restaurant recently opened at 17320 West Center Road.

The menu features diverse items such as a caprese appetizer, seafood pasta, chicken piccata, short ribs braised in red wine and arancini.

Capri owner Brett Clure is also part-owner of four Tanner’s locations in Omaha, Lincoln and Wisconsin and four Tavern 180 outlets in Omaha and elsewhere in the Midwest.

And he’s preparing to open two new Julio’s restaurants, one near 192nd and Q Streets and the other in the former Jack & Mary’s location near 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

He bought the rights to the name of the longtime Omaha Mexican restaurant when its last location, at 123rd Street and West Center Road, closed in 2020.

He hopes the far west Julio’s will open by the middle of 2022. Both locations now are being remodeled.

See Capri’s menu at www.facebook.com/CapriOmaha.

Twisted Vine sponsors ‘People That Wine’ tastings

A free wine tasting? I’m not turning that down.

It happens every second Tuesday at Twisted Vine Wine & Tap, 123 N. Washington St. in Papillion.

Participants get special offers on purchased bottles while supplies last. No reservations are necessary, and you can bring in food if you’re eating outdoors on the patio.

To learn about the taproom, visit twistedvinepapillion.com.

