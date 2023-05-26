Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cibo Vino is now open in the Old Market.

The restaurant is at 1101 Jackson St. in the former location of J’s on Jackson. Owners are Don Doty, who is the executive chef, and Wendy Becker, who oversees the front of the house as the operating partner.

Both have an extensive background in the hospitality business and both have grown children working in the restaurant, making it a family endeavor.

The menu includes Italian specialties such as a burrata caprese appetizer; panzanella, a Tuscan bread salad; brown-butter fettuccine alfredo; veal scallopine al marsala; and cannoli.

There’s also a party room and banquet hall on the premises.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Mondays.

For a complete menu, go to cibovino omaha.com.

Farm to table in Fremont

Semo Pasta + Wine, a new farm-to-table eatery in Fremont, had its grand opening Wednesday.

The restaurant, which gets its name from semolina pasta flour, serves European-inspired Nebraska cuisine. The focus is homemade pasta from local ingredients paired with pours from its curated wine list, according to its website, semofremont.com.

Chef Drew Statz and his wife Michelle, who is a pastry chef and sommelier, are the restaurant’s operators along with general manager Jack Choquette.

Drew Statz was the head chef at Dante Pizzeria in Omaha when he decided to open his own place, according to a story in the Fremont Tribune. The restaurant menu will change daily and is filled with Nebraska meats, cheese, produce and other products, the Tribune story said.

Statz told the newspaper that his family has had a cattle farm in Imperial, Nebraska, since 1885.

“I would argue that some of the best beef I’ve ever had is right here in our neighboring cities,” he said.

Menu items include dishes such as blood sausage and polenta, chilled asparagus soup, mafaldine and lamb ragout bianco, and bison short rib presse, all with locally grown meats and produce.

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Brownie Bar Boutique

Both Omaha Brownie Bar locations are adding a new boutique.

The stores are partnering with Swon & Co., an Iowa-based small business, to sell gift items and party supplies.

“We want to become a one-stop everything brownie and celebration shop,” said James Friedman, who co-owns the Brownie Bar with Michael Mitilier. “From cake candles, napkins, serving platters, wine glasses, coasters and other fun accessories, we’ll now have it available for our customers.”

Two grand openings are scheduled, both featuring special discounts and giveaways. The celebration at the downtown location, 1217 Leavenworth St., will be Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. with live music on the patio from 5 to 7 p.m. The event at the Rockbrook location, 2821 S. 108th St., will be June 15.

You can also order items from the Brownie Bar Boutique online at brownie barboutique.com. For more information about the Brownie Bar, go to browniebar bakery.com.

Beer event in Eagle, Nebraska

Pearson’s Pumpkin Place in Eagle, Nebraska, is hosting a family event with the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild on June 3.

Hops With Crops will feature samples of beer from eight breweries in addition to booths, live music, farm attractions including kiddie karts and a sand mountain, face painting, balloon animals and Magical Moments Entertainment featuring a mermaid princess, Cinderella and your favorite Spider hero. Local food vendors will also be on hand.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., with Magical Moments ending at 2.

Two ticket options are available through May 31, for people who will drink beer and those who won’t. General admission tickets, $35, include three drinks of your choice (beer or soda), live music and access to eight attractions. Non-drinking admission, $10, includes everything but the drinks. On June 1, prices change to $45 and $15.

You can learn more about Hops With Crops, get directions and purchase tickets at pearsonspumpkinplace.com.

Bottomless Mexican brunch

Brunch has (nearly) no end at Julio’s on weekends.

The restaurant, at 19102 Q St., is having bottomless brunches from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. That includes food and drink.

The menu includes your choice of starters such as queso, a variety of tacos and taquitos, entrees including enchiladas, a breakfast burrito and drinks such as mimosas and margaritas.

Prices are $29.99 for food and drink, $19.99 for food only, $15.99 for drink only and $8.99 for kids.

There’s one condition: Each table has a 90-minute limit.

Learn more about the restaurant at julios.com.

