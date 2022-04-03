Dining Notes: Crumbl Cookies opens first Nebraska store in west Omaha

Crumbl Cookies is now open in Omaha.

The Lakeside store, at 2338 S. 168th St., launched Thursday with a grand opening celebration.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays.

Two cousins opened the first Crumbl in Logan, Utah, in 2017, and there are now locations across the country. The Lakeside outlet is the first in Nebraska; another location is on the horizon for northwest Omaha.

The chain rotates its menu each week. Omaha’s opening week lineup included milk chocolate chip, coconut white chip, cookies & cream milkshake, honeycomb, peanut butter brownie and classic pink sugar.

Go to crumblcookies.com to learn more.

One Pacific Place restaurant closes permanently

801 Grill at One Pacific Place near 102nd and Pacific Streets has closed permanently.

A poster on Facebook said she received a call confirming that the restaurant had gone out of business after leaving a request for a reservation on its voice mail. An internet business listing also indicates it is permanently closed.

It opened in mid-2018 at the former location of Pig & Finch.

801 Grill belongs to the same restaurant group as the 801 Chophouse in downtown Omaha, which remains open.

Ramona’s joins late-night food scene

As of April 1, Ramona’s Mexican Restaurant will be open for takeout from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in addition to its regular hours.

The eatery recently moved from 30th and Redick Streets near Miller Park to 8510 N. 30th St. in the Florence neighborhood. The site was the former home of Enzo’s Italian Restaurant.

Ramona’s is known for its deep fried burritos, Indian tacos and giant cheeseburgers. In addition to its new late-night hours, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For a menu and other info, visit ramonasmexicanresturant.com.

Omaha Conservatory of Music coffee shop to close

Thursday will be the last business day for Accelerando Coffee House at the Omaha Conservatory of Music near 72nd and Cass Streets.

Candace and Cody Jorgensen, who both work for the conservatory, own and operate Accelerando as a separate business inside the school.

The business “is not fully recovering from the pandemic” and staffing has been a problem, said Candice Jorgensen, who teaches cello classes and is the school’s director of programming. Her husband is a voice teacher.

She said they have had inquiries from people who either want to take over their business or buy the equipment and launch their own operation in the shop’s space, which is near the west doors of the conservatory.

Neither the Jorgensens nor conservatory leaders want the shop to be empty, she said.

“We don’t want it to quit because it has been such a lovely community gathering place” for musicians, their families and the general public, she said.

The shop is known for its crunchy and gooey grilled cheese sandwich, proclaimed the best in Omaha by a World-Herald food prowl team.

Coneflower Creamery to open second location

A popular Blackstone District ice cream shop is opening another location at Millwork Commons in north downtown.

Chef Brian Langbehn and pastry chef Katie Arant announced the opening of a second Coneflower Creamery last week on a Facebook post. It will be in the Ashton Building at 1229 Millwork Ave., near the Kros Strain Draft Works.

“This historic space will give us plenty of elbow room to create even more farm-to-cone ice cream,” their post said.

The Blackstone shop opened in 2017. It’s known for making everything from scratch, including 20 or so flavors of ice cream in the case each day, cones, all the toppings, even cookies.

It gets milk from local dairies and fruit from local vendors.

Stay tuned to social media for updates.

You can cheer for churros at Taco John’s

The $2 churro is back at all Taco John’s locations.

The crunchy Mexican dessert was a longtime fan-favorite at the fast-food chain before it was discontinued.

It’s fried in-house to create a hot, crunchy exterior and soft interior, then dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states, including five in Omaha and two in Council Bluffs.

Readers weigh in on Margherita pizzas

Two readers suggested places to try Margherita pizzas after reading last Sunday’s Omaha’s Great Grub feature.

Mick Murphy said he loves the version at Union Pizzeria & Sports Bar near 156th Street and West Maple Road.

“They add a dark balsamic drizzle that creates a unique taste to the pizza,” he said. “It is so good that when we order it, my wife asks me to ask for more of the balsamic vinegar.”

The couple also add it to other pizzas “to create a great taste,” he said.

And Nancy Kersten puts in a good word for the Margherita at various Zio’s Pizzeria locations across the city. For one thing, she said, it comes in individual slices. And they don’t skimp on the sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.

“The crust was perfect, not too thin so I could pick it up, not too thick as in deep dish, but thinner in the middle and perfectly chewy on the outside crust,” she said.

Sickies Garage brings back Toast Our Troops

Donating new items to military personnel can earn you a free beer during April at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews.

Diners can choose and purchase care package items at sickiesburgers.com/toast-our-troops to get a complimentary 16-ounce tap Shiner Beer.

Entries on the wish list include personal care products such as lip balm and sunscreen, playing cards, board games and snacks such as beef jerky and protein bars.

Everything that’s purchased will be delivered to service members and veterans through local military bases and operations after April 30, when the drive ends.

Donors must be 21 years old to get the free beer. The offer is good for one complimentary beer per guest per visit.

The Omaha-area Sickies is at 1203 Cornhusker Blvd. in Bellevue.

