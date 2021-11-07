Dining Notes: Crumbl Cookies seems to be setting up shop in west Omaha

It appears that Crumbl Cookies may be coming to Omaha.
The popular chain’s logo is on the door of a bay in a strip mall near 168th Street and West Center Road. A larger window sign says “Coming Soon.”
The Omaha store is not yet on the location map at crumblcookies.com. An email to a company representative was not immediately returned.
Cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley and their family opened the first Crumbl store in Logan, Utah, in 2017 while Sawyer was a student at Utah State University.
Crumbl now has franchises across the country. The Omaha location would be Nebraska’s first.
The chain is known for its transparent baking process, high-quality ingredients and iconic pink box. It has a core menu that remains the same and specialty flavors that rotate in and out each week.
Varieties include Peanut Butter with Muddy Buddies on top, Key Lime Pie, Buckeye Brownie and Caramel Popcorn.
A Facebook post with a picture of the potential Omaha location got more than 800 likes and 300 comments in one day.
Oyster Fest starts soon at Shucks Fish House
Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar is having its annual Oyster Fest this Wednesday and Thursday.
The event features oyster and drink specials. Oyster prices during the fest are $6 a dozen for Chesapeake, $9 a dozen for East Points and $12 a dozen for Malpeques.
All three Shucks locations are participating: Pacific, 1218 S. 119th St.; Legacy, 16901 Wright Plaza; and downtown, 1611 Leavenworth St. It runs all day at each outlet.
Visit shucksfishhouse.com for more information.
Immersive event at Hoff Center combines art, mealA three-course meal on Thursday will be served in the middle of an innovative exhibit at Art+Dish, a collaboration between artist Lee Emma Running and Chef Dan Benigno at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
The duo worked together to come up with a menu that celebrates the themes of VERGE, Running’s current exhibit at the center. Benigno is a participant in the center’s Kitchen Council program. The dinner, exhibit and the council all are sponsored by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.
VERGE examines the contrast between the beauty and reality of an event that people speed past in everyday life. It’s depicted by highway lane markers, polished deer skeletons and a lacy yet tragic pattern on the floor.
During the prix-fixe dinner, diners will have a conversation with the artist and the chef, who both curated a wine pairing for the meal.
Seating is limited and RSVPs are required by Monday at bit.ly/ARTDISHNOV112021. To learn more, email info@paceartsiowa.org or call 712-890-5601.
Scooters unveils holiday menu, coffee flavors
Shortly after the last Halloween boo, Scooter’s Coffee launched its holiday coffee and treats menu.
Seasonal drinks include Holiday Spice Caramelicious, Sugar Cookie Latte and Peppermint Mocha, along with the ever-popular hot chocolate. The chain, founded in the Omaha area, also is offering frosted sugar cookies and warm cinnamon rolls to dunk in your drinks.
You also can buy new ground coffee packs in stores and online. Flavors include Caramelicious, Signature Blend, French Vanilla and Breakfast Blend.
Visit scooterscoffee.com for more information.
Rebel Monkey Pizza under construction in southwest Omaha
Rebel Monkey Pizza is being built at 16919 Audrey St. Suite 10 (on the corner of 168th and Harrison Streets) and plans to open soon, according to a message on its phone answering machine.
It’s currently hiring workers. You can find a link on its Facebook page.
The menu features some interesting appetizers such as Rebel Corn Dogs, seasoned mini corn on the cob that’s baked and tossed with cheese, and Smoked Hasselback Sausage with sides of spicy cheese and sauce; mac and cheese and Mediterranean pizzas, among other varieties; and, of course, sweet monkey bread.
It also offers delivery and online ordering.
Visit rebelmonkeypizza.com or call 402-487-3235 for more information.
Le Voitaire French Restaurant launches Sunday brunches
Sunday brunches started last week at Le Voltaire French Restaurant.
The brunches run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
Menu items include Croque Madame, an open-faced sandwich with an egg, Duck & Waffles and a Crab Cake Benedict.
The restaurant is located at 569 N. 155th Plaza. Visit LeVoltaireOmaha.com for more information.
Breakfast burrito suggestions from readers
Readers are sending in breakfast burrito recommendations in response to the Omaha’s Great Grub search featured in the Oct. 31 print edition and at omaha.com.
Bill Craig of Bellevue said we should try the For the Love of Food Truck that’s open Wednesday through Saturday at 1902 Galvin Road South. And Kim Joyce suggested the breakfast burritos at Louie M’s Burger Lust near 24th and Vinton Streets and Early Bird locations in the Blackstone District and Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.
Seeking Veterans Day specials, Thanksgiving meal offers
Is your restaurant offering something special to current and former military personnel on Veterans Day this week? Or is it open on Thanksgiving Day or offering dinners to order in advance for pickup? We want to know. Email your news to elizabeth.freeman@owh.com
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267