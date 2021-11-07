Dining Notes: Crumbl Cookies seems to be setting up shop in west Omaha

It appears that Crumbl Cookies may be coming to Omaha.

The popular chain’s logo is on the door of a bay in a strip mall near 168th Street and West Center Road. A larger window sign says “Coming Soon.”

The Omaha store is not yet on the location map at crumblcookies.com. An email to a company representative was not immediately returned.

Cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley and their family opened the first Crumbl store in Logan, Utah, in 2017 while Sawyer was a student at Utah State University.

Crumbl now has franchises across the country. The Omaha location would be Nebraska’s first.

The chain is known for its transparent baking process, high-quality ingredients and iconic pink box. It has a core menu that remains the same and specialty flavors that rotate in and out each week.

Varieties include Peanut Butter with Muddy Buddies on top, Key Lime Pie, Buckeye Brownie and Caramel Popcorn.

A Facebook post with a picture of the potential Omaha location got more than 800 likes and 300 comments in one day.