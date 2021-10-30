 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dining Notes: Deviled Egg Co. opens brick-and-mortar store in far west Omaha
0 comments

Dining Notes: Deviled Egg Co. opens brick-and-mortar store in far west Omaha

103121-owh-liv-diningnotes-p001

The Deviled Egg Co.’s products are are all gluten free and they offer soy-free, dairy-free, keto-friendly and vegetarian options.

 SHUTTERSTOCK

From hibiscus to yuzu, the foods set to trend in 2022.

Entrepreneur Raechel Van Buskirk started Deviled Egg Co. as a delivery service in 2017.

On Tuesday, she’ll celebrate the grand opening of her brick-and-mortar store at 18111 Q St., Suite 102.

The business is known for innovative deviled egg flavors such as sriracha bacon, barbecue pulled pork and buffalo blue cheese, among others. Van Buskirk, who has an extensive culinary background, says it’s the only retail company in the country that focuses solely on deviled eggs.

In addition to deliveries, she’s also participated in a number of markets and fairs in the Omaha area.

So far, her website says, she’s sold about 50,000 of the eggs. Her products are all gluten free and she also offers soy-free, dairy-free, keto-friendly and vegetarian options.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. She’s also launching online ordering soon.

Visit deviledeggco.com for more information.

ReubenFest returns at Crescent Moon, and it’s a Reubenpalooza

Crescent Moon Ale House has announced the schedule for ReubenFest, a popular event that’s returning this year after a pandemic break.

Crescent Moon (copy)

Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St., will be the site of ReubenFest next month.

This year’s version will be Nov. 8 through 13 at the bar near 35th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.

Daily specials:

Nov. 8: Reuben rings

Nov 9: Reuben stuffed tots and Odell Pint Night, which starts at 4 p.m.

Nov. 10: Reuben puffy tacos

Nov. 11: Reuben calzone

Nov. 12: Reuben pizza

Nov. 13: Reuben deviled eggs

Reuben (copy)

The Reuben at Crescent Moon takes center stage from Nov. 8 through 13 when ReubenFest returns. 

Other items are served daily, including the famous Blackstone Reuben sandwich and its smoked and Rachel (turkey) counterparts; and Reuben egg rolls, soup, burritos, mac and cheese and poutine.

Crescent Moon is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit beercornerusa.com for more information.

Pairing event features beer cocktails and craft wontons

Specialty beer cocktails and craft wontons will be on the menu at Kros Strain Draft Works for one night in a couple of weeks.

062721-owh-new-Sunday2historyNeb-pic-cm015 (copy)

The Kros Strain Brewery inside Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., will be the site of an event pairing beer cocktails and craft wontons on Nov. 11. 

“Krug, Kros and ’Tons: A Pairing Event” is set for Nov. 11 at Kros Strain’s location in Millwork Commons near the Mastercraft Building downtown.

Sara Emerton of Kros Strain and Alex Lund of the Benson bar Krug Park will create cocktails that complement the wontons made by Jon Stastny of the Wonton Jon’s food truck.

For $35, ticket holders will get three 5-ounce beer cocktails and three wontons. You can reserve a place in one of four time slots at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

062721-owh-new-Sunday2historyNeb-pic-cm014 (copy)

The Kros Strain Brewery inside Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., will be the site of an event pairing beer cocktails and craft wontons on Nov. 11. Participants include Kros Strain, Krug Park and Wonton Jon’s.

It’s the first event of its kind at the new Kros Strain location.

Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.com/e/krug-kros-tons-tickets.

D & E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs closes for good

The owners of D and E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs in Plattsmouth announced on Facebook this week that their business was closing.

Its last day was Oct. 30. They said trouble finding employees, rising costs and food shortages were reasons for the closure.

The business opened about two and a half years ago.

Online bakery to have two pop-up events in November

Baked by Sweet Melissa, a bakery that sells its goods online, is having two pop-up events in November.

Owner Melissa Yuko will be at Stir Coffee, 16950 Wright Plaza #137, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and at the Gold Spot Event Room, 1336 Park Ave., from noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Her baked goods include macarons in various flavors including caramel apple, snickerdoodle and red velvet and gluten-friendly brownies. She also sells cardamom caramels and hot cocoa bombs in varieties such as cinnamon roll and pumpkin spice.

For more on the bakery, check out its Facebook page.

Buy Thanksgiving treats, help charities for kids

Busy Bee Baking Company is accepting orders for its third annual Mother-Daughter Thanksgiving Bake Sale for charity through Nov. 19.

The event started as a bake off between owner Jodi Jefferson and her mom, Cari Rehrs, and is sponsored in partnership with Thrivent Financial.

Each year, they give all the proceeds to charity; this year, the recipient is Mustaches for Kids, a group of guys who grow facial hair for 30 days to raise money for local children in need.

Baked goods available this year are pumpkin pie, Southern Bourbon Pecan Pie, carrot cake cupcakes and bread pudding with pecan praline sauce.

Items will be available for pickup on Nov. 21. Call 301-785-7726 for more info or to order.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - October edition

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert