Dining Notes: Deviled Egg Co. opens brick-and-mortar store in far west Omaha

“Krug, Kros and ’Tons: A Pairing Event” is set for Nov. 11 at Kros Strain’s location in Millwork Commons near the Mastercraft Building downtown.

Sara Emerton of Kros Strain and Alex Lund of the Benson bar Krug Park will create cocktails that complement the wontons made by Jon Stastny of the Wonton Jon’s food truck.

For $35, ticket holders will get three 5-ounce beer cocktails and three wontons. You can reserve a place in one of four time slots at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

It’s the first event of its kind at the new Kros Strain location.

Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.com/e/krug-kros-tons-tickets.

D & E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs closes for good

The owners of D and E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs in Plattsmouth announced on Facebook this week that their business was closing.

Its last day was Oct. 30. They said trouble finding employees, rising costs and food shortages were reasons for the closure.

The business opened about two and a half years ago.

Online bakery to have two pop-up events in November