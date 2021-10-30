Dining Notes: Deviled Egg Co. opens brick-and-mortar store in far west Omaha

Entrepreneur Raechel Van Buskirk started Deviled Egg Co. as a delivery service in 2017.
On Tuesday, she’ll celebrate the grand opening of her brick-and-mortar store at 18111 Q St., Suite 102.
The business is known for innovative deviled egg flavors such as sriracha bacon, barbecue pulled pork and buffalo blue cheese, among others. Van Buskirk, who has an extensive culinary background, says it’s the only retail company in the country that focuses solely on deviled eggs.
In addition to deliveries, she’s also participated in a number of markets and fairs in the Omaha area.
So far, her website says, she’s sold about 50,000 of the eggs. Her products are all gluten free and she also offers soy-free, dairy-free, keto-friendly and vegetarian options.
Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. She’s also launching online ordering soon.
Visit deviledeggco.com for more information.
ReubenFest returns at Crescent Moon, and it’s a Reubenpalooza
Crescent Moon Ale House has announced the schedule for ReubenFest, a popular event that’s returning this year after a pandemic break.
This year’s version will be Nov. 8 through 13 at the bar near 35th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.
Daily specials:
Nov. 8: Reuben rings
Nov 9: Reuben stuffed tots and Odell Pint Night, which starts at 4 p.m.
Nov. 10: Reuben puffy tacos
Nov. 11: Reuben calzone
Nov. 12: Reuben pizza
Nov. 13: Reuben deviled eggs
Other items are served daily, including the famous Blackstone Reuben sandwich and its smoked and Rachel (turkey) counterparts; and Reuben egg rolls, soup, burritos, mac and cheese and poutine.
Crescent Moon is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit beercornerusa.com for more information.
Pairing event features beer cocktails and craft wontons
Specialty beer cocktails and craft wontons will be on the menu at Kros Strain Draft Works for one night in a couple of weeks.
“Krug, Kros and ’Tons: A Pairing Event” is set for Nov. 11 at Kros Strain’s location in Millwork Commons near the Mastercraft Building downtown.
Sara Emerton of Kros Strain and Alex Lund of the Benson bar Krug Park will create cocktails that complement the wontons made by Jon Stastny of the Wonton Jon’s food truck.
For $35, ticket holders will get three 5-ounce beer cocktails and three wontons. You can reserve a place in one of four time slots at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
It’s the first event of its kind at the new Kros Strain location.
Tickets are available in advance at eventbrite.com/e/krug-kros-tons-tickets.
D & E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs closes for good
The owners of D and E’s Lakeside Pizza and Subs in Plattsmouth announced on Facebook this week that their business was closing.
Its last day was Oct. 30. They said trouble finding employees, rising costs and food shortages were reasons for the closure.
The business opened about two and a half years ago.
Online bakery to have two pop-up events in November
Baked by Sweet Melissa, a bakery that sells its goods online, is having two pop-up events in November.
Owner Melissa Yuko will be at Stir Coffee, 16950 Wright Plaza #137, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and at the Gold Spot Event Room, 1336 Park Ave., from noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Her baked goods include macarons in various flavors including caramel apple, snickerdoodle and red velvet and gluten-friendly brownies. She also sells cardamom caramels and hot cocoa bombs in varieties such as cinnamon roll and pumpkin spice.
For more on the bakery, check out its Facebook page.
Buy Thanksgiving treats, help charities for kids
Busy Bee Baking Company is accepting orders for its third annual Mother-Daughter Thanksgiving Bake Sale for charity through Nov. 19.
The event started as a bake off between owner Jodi Jefferson and her mom, Cari Rehrs, and is sponsored in partnership with Thrivent Financial.
Each year, they give all the proceeds to charity; this year, the recipient is Mustaches for Kids, a group of guys who grow facial hair for 30 days to raise money for local children in need.
Baked goods available this year are pumpkin pie, Southern Bourbon Pecan Pie, carrot cake cupcakes and bread pudding with pecan praline sauce.
Items will be available for pickup on Nov. 21. Call 301-785-7726 for more info or to order.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267