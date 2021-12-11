Dining Notes: Deviled Egg Co. opens coffee bar, starts restaurant sales

Deviled Egg Co. just keeps innovating. Owner Raechel Van Buskirk recently opened a brick-and-mortar store at 181st and Q Streets to sell her deviled eggs, which come in flavors such as sriracha bacon, buffalo blue and Reuben.
On Monday, she’ll launch a full coffee bar in the store, which is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
She’s also partnering with both locations of Oscar’s Pizza & Wings to sell eggs. You can order them to dine in at the 171st and West Center Road restaurant or to go at its takeout store near 162nd Street and West Maple Road.
Traditional and blue cheese flavors are now available at both.
Clean Juice hosting Seyona Sweets pop-up
Seyona Sweets, an online dessert shop featuring treats such as strawberry cheesecake bites and caramel drizzle brownies, will have a pop-up shop today.
The 1 p.m. event is at Clean Juice Omaha, 1308 Jackson St., Suite 1.
The store will be selling healthy drinks such as protein smoothies and fruit or veggie juice with the Seyona Sweets treats.
Gingerbread house classes are for kids, adultsThe pastry chef from Attitude on Food catering company will teach two gingerbread house workshops next weekend, one for kids and one for adults.
The classes are Dec. 19 at Cafe Postale near 10th and Pierce Streets. Kids can come at 11 a.m. and adults at 2 p.m.
Cocktails for adults and hot chocolate and cookies for everyone will be available. Tip for serious designers: Stick to the cocoa.
Tickets include a gingerbread house kit and refreshments. They are $29 for kids and $39 for adults at eventbrite.com. Space is limited.
Virtuoso Pizzeria reopens for dine-in meals
You can sit inside at Virtuoso Pizzeria once again.
The restaurant at 6056 Maple St. will be serving dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It had been selling pizzas and other items online for takeout.
You still can use the LoCo app to order pizza for pickup or delivery.
Virtuoso, owned and operated by David Losole, is known for innovative pizzas such as the hot honey pepperoni and the olive oil, with three kinds of olives and ricotta cheese. It also has pizza kits for home-baking and a market with Italian favorites.
Brazen Head creates cool winter cocktails
A new winter cocktail menu recently debuted at Brazen Head Pub near 78th and Dodge Streets.
They include “The Blizzard,” with bourbon, cranberry juice and sour; “Polar Express” with Absolut vanilla, Kahlúa and white chocolate raspberry creamer; and a “Winter Berry Mule,” with vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, and cranberry and pomegranate juices.
And there’s more. You can check them out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Food events make season bright at Council Bluffs eatery
Wenday’s Coffee and Bakery Boutique has a couple of fun holiday events coming up.
On Thursday, the restaurant, at 500 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs, is having a class that will serve you well the rest of the winter.
Participants will learn to make two of the Wenday’s most popular soups: chicken with wild rice and tomato with basil. Cooks are invited to bring their own wine and glasses.
On Dec. 22, Wenday’s is offering Caroling, Charcuterie & Christmas Trees, a pre-holiday celebration. Guests will enjoy carolers as they nibble on a large charcuterie board and appetizers. You can eat and drink as you gaze at a festival of lights in the grand foyer of the Historic Park Building and the boutique. Please bring your own wine and glasses; espresso will be available.
Both events run from 6 to 8 p.m. and they are $30 each. Visit wendayskitchenboutique.com to sign up.
Curry in a Hurry offers post-Christmas brunch for weary cooks
Cooks throughout the Omaha area will probably be exhausted on Dec. 26.
Curry in a Hurry has a solution: It’s offering The Day After Christmas Sunday Brunch with a fusion menu designed and curated by its executive chef.
The restaurant, at 8303 Maple St., serves fast-casual Indian food.
The brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Planners are asking for RSVPs to make sure the meal runs smoothly. You can sign up at the Curry in a Hurry Facebook page.
