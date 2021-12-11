Dining Notes: Deviled Egg Co. opens coffee bar, starts restaurant sales

Gingerbread house classes are for kids, adultsThe pastry chef from Attitude on Food catering company will teach two gingerbread house workshops next weekend, one for kids and one for adults.

The classes are Dec. 19 at Cafe Postale near 10th and Pierce Streets. Kids can come at 11 a.m. and adults at 2 p.m.

Cocktails for adults and hot chocolate and cookies for everyone will be available. Tip for serious designers: Stick to the cocoa.

Tickets include a gingerbread house kit and refreshments. They are $29 for kids and $39 for adults at eventbrite.com. Space is limited.

Virtuoso Pizzeria reopens for dine-in meals

You can sit inside at Virtuoso Pizzeria once again.

The restaurant at 6056 Maple St. will be serving dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It had been selling pizzas and other items online for takeout.

You still can use the LoCo app to order pizza for pickup or delivery.