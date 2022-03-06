Dining Notes: Drink pink and purchase cookies to show your love for 'Mean Girls' tour

To celebrate the arrival of the traveling Broadway musical “Mean Girls” at the Orpheum Theater on Tuesday, a couple of Omaha businesses are offering specials in shades of pink.

Eileen’s Cookies near 74th and Pacific Streets is baking pink and white cookies in honor of the show. Everyone who buys a tray of the cookies will be eligible to win prizes, including tickets to opening night. You can find out more about the sales on TikTok and Instagram. The promotion runs through March 11.

Ital Vital Living, a smoothie and drink shop near 24th and Lake Streets, is making “Mean Girls” pink drinks. There’s a beautiful smoothie that’s all pink and white and a pink lemonade with dragon fruit. Customers are encouraged to post selfies with the drinks on social media and tag Omaha Performing Arts and the show.

Visit o-pa.org for more information on “Mean Girls.”

Wine dinner set this week at Le Bouillon

This Wednesday is wine time at Le Bouillon restaurant near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market.

Micaela Tuttle, regional manager for North Berkeley Imports in Berkeley, California, will present wines to pair with a four-course dinner. Reservations for the meal start at 5 p.m. and the cost is $80 per person for food and wine. Tax and gratuity are extra.

North Berkeley Imports, established in 1979, specializes in French and Italian wine. It won the importer of the year award from Wine & Spirits Magazine in 2019 and 2020.

Hotel’s Orleans Room offering weekend brunch

The new brunch at the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel’s Orleans Room will have a French flair, but it won’t forsake the restaurant’s iconic Reuben sandwich.

The brunch, which launched Saturday, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The menu will include signature dishes such as the French omelet and French toast along with the Reuben, which legend says was invented in the early part of the 20th century at the Blackstone Hotel on the same site.

It also will feature a number of cocktails and a bloody mary cart.

Visit thecottonwoodhotel.com for more information.

Former Bob’s Donuts is now Hurry Bird for takeoutThe folks who run the Early Bird breakfast and brunch restaurants now have a takeout spot. They closed Bob’s Donuts at 38th and Farnam Streets a while ago and opened Hurry Bird in its place in early February. It’s next door to the original Early Bird. There also are Early Birds in Papillion and Des Moines, and more are planned.

Hurry Bird is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. The menu includes breakfast and lunch burritos, a chicken biscuit, French toast sticks, chicken sandwiches and entrees, plus sides such as their famous hash holes.

You can learn more about Hurry Bird and see the menu at www.facebook.com/search/top?q=hurry%20bird

New sandwich shop opens in Blackstone District

Get Real Sandwiches is now open at 3901 Farnam St.

It bills itself as “an original craft sandwich shop” with fresh ingredients. It also serves beer, cider, wine and cocktails.

Menu highlights include a roast turkey sandwich with Swiss cheese, greens, apple, pickled onion aioli on sourdough; a veggie sandwich with butternut squash, oyster mushrooms, provolone, caramelized onions and aioli on ciabatta; a roasted beet and orange salad; squash and tomato soups; and sides such as various fries, corn fritters and French onion dip and crostini. It also has a couple of desserts, including bread pudding with animal crackers.

Get Real is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Its website, getrealsandwiches.com, says late night hours are coming.

Taco Bell adding fish tacos for Lent

Alaska flounder fish tacos are on the menu at Taco Bell.

The fast-food Mexican chain brought back the item for Lent with a two for $5 special.

Ads say they’re bigger and better than the restaurant’s previous fish tacos. The flounder is wild-caught in glacier-fed waters of Alaska, coated in seasoned batter and fried until crispy. It’s drizzled with chipotle lime sauce, topped with queso fresco, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo and tucked in a warm flour tortilla. They will be available through April 17.

