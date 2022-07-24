Dining Notes: Ethnic Sandwich Shop closes for good on July 29

Ethnic Sandwich Shop in south Omaha will close at the end of the month.

The shop sells hot and cold sandwiches, pasta and salads over the lunch hour. It’s located at 1438 S. 13th St.

Owners announced the closing this week on Facebook.

“Thank you for supporting our family business, for your patience while we learned to pivot through many challenges and for the kind words of encouragement along the way,” their post said.

Their last day in business will be July 29. If you want a final meal or two before they close, you can order at ethnicsandwich.com.

Pacific Street restaurant reopens after renovation

Twisted Cork Bistro is up and running again after extensive renovations.

The restaurant, in Regency Crossing near 108th and Pacific Streets, closed in 2020 during the COVID shutdown.

After the temporary closure, owners Darrell and Laura Auld decided to refresh their space over the next 27 months, creating a more modern and open dining room, among other renovations. During that time, they also opened a second restaurant, Pacific Eating House, in Sterling Ridge near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

Twisted Cork’s basic premise remains the same, combining seafood and other Pacific Northwest products with favorite foods from the Heartland. Several menu items have been added, however, including Figgy Chicken, Hot Popovers & Apple Butter, Nebraska bison sticks and summer sausage and Scallion Pancakes with cold smoked salmon.

Hours are 4 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. Go to twistedcorkbistro.com for a complete menu.

Cottage bakery to get a brick-and-mortar store

There’s something sweet about this: A home-based bakery has signed a lease to open its first brick-and-mortar store in a former west Omaha dental office.

The Baking Flamingos, run by two Omahans with several years experience in the custom baking industry, will move into a space at 16919 Audrey St., Suite 140, that had been occupied by Westside Dental.

Co-owner Amber Sanne said on Facebook that no opening date had been set but that she would keep customers posted on social media.

“For now, just be excited for us!” she said.

The business makes everything from scratch. The menu includes cakes and cupcakes in popular flavors (German chocolate and red velvet, for a couple) and more unusual combinations such as rosemary honey.

They also have sponge cake and chiffon cake, brownies, cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls and bread.

Sanne said they can make most of the cakes to accommodate mild allergies and people who follow vegan diets. The bakery also is gluten friendly.

For more information, go to bakingflamingos.net.

Sunnyside on Center prepares to open Elkhorn location

Work continues on the second location of a popular Omaha breakfast and brunch spot.

Sunnyside on Center plans to open Sunnyside Elkhorn soon. Facebook teased a launch yet this month but no announcement has been made.

The restaurant will be at 2611 N. 204th St. The original location is at 3528 Center St.

At the Center Street store, it serves breakfast burritos, quesadillas and sandwiches, traditional plated breakfasts with eggs, meat and potatoes, biscuits and gravy and sweet sides such as cinnamon rolls, muffins and even stroopwafels.

An Elkhorn menu hasn’t been posted yet. More information is available at sunnysideomaha.com.

Family Food Truck Rodeo set for Friday in northwest Omaha

Local food purveyors will gather at the northwest corner of 90th and Fort Streets on Friday for the Family Food Truck Rodeo.

The event, from 4 to 8 p.m., will feature live music from The Strut.

Vendors who are expected to participate include Momma Renee’s, Taste of New Orleans, Qwik Eatz, Sapphire Grill, Wilby’s Comfort, Skeeters BBQ Shack, Lady T’s Gourmet Creations, Big T’s Smoke Meats and Island Chill.

Sponsors are The Strut and the Native Omaha Week Committee.