Dining Notes: Farnam House Brewing Co. to end food service

The owners of Farnam House Brewing Company in the Blackstone District announced this week that they would soon stop serving food.

Its final day as a full-service restaurant will be Sept. 3. It has been known for its burgers, beer cheese soup and house grain spent pretzels.

“We will remain open as a taproom and bar but can no longer maintain our restaurant due to many of the hardships we and our peers are dealing with in this challenging environment,” they said on the Farnam House Facebook page. “We have plenty of excellent beers on tap and craft cocktails.”

Chef Taylor Rothanzl plans to offer his popular dishes and specials this week so customers can enjoy a final meal at the restaurant.

And another announcement is forthcoming.

“Stay tuned for some exciting news coming out of brewery soon,” they said on Facebook.

Sought-after charcuterie artist opens his own shop

Nick McGee, who amassed a following as a charcuterie specialist at a Hy-Vee supermarket, now has his own business.

He’s operating the new venture, For the King Charcuterie, out of a commissary kitchen at Oak View Mall. He has an associate degree in culinary arts from Metropolitan Community College and worked his way through school with the Hy-Vee job.

He makes small, medium and large charcuterie boards as well as charcuterie tables, both standard and vegan, starting at $60. He can execute custom themes and is available for classes and demonstrations.

You’ll find a list of ways to order and photos of his creations at forthekingcharcuterie.com.

Bad news, NFL fans: Cunningham’s now closed on SundaysFor the last 11 years, Cunningham’s Pub and Grill has been open on Sundays to broadcast National Football League games for patrons.

This fall, their screens will be dark and the restaurant will be closed on Sundays, beginning immediately.

The owners announced “with a heavy heart” on Facebook that the cost for DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket has become prohibitive. They also cited a lack of staffing. They said the closure would last through the fall and winter.

“From rooting on your favorite team and ripping other for theirs, to cheering and wincing at your fantasy team’s performance, we’ve loved every minute of it,” they wrote.

The restaurant will remain open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

You can see a menu at cunninghamspubandgrill.com.

Go to La Festa Italiana for the food, stay for the fun

The 38th annual La Festa Italiana is Friday, Saturday and Sept. 4 at Il Palazzo near 132nd and Fort Streets.

The menu for the event reads like a well-stocked Italian restaurant: mostaccioli and meatballs, pasta primavera with chicken, sausage and peppers, chicken Sicilian, salads, meatball sandwiches, pizza, shrimp scampi, deli items such as olives, fresh Italian fried dough, Italian ice cream, cannoli and other desserts.

Whew.

After all that food, you can dance to several bands, and play bocce ball. If you’re still thinking about food, there are Italian cooking demonstrations.

Admission is $5.50 in advance and $7 at the door. Food items range from $1 to $7,

It’s open from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 11 on Sunday. For more information, visit omahaitaly.com.

Barrett’s ends phone-in orders Thursday through Sunday

Increased business, staff shortages and the size of the kitchen prompted Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub and Grill to cease taking to-go orders by phone four days of the week.

“We take pride in our food quality and speedy service,” said a post on the pub’s Facebook page. “We don’t want to jeopardize our customer experience.”

Owners hope the move will be temporary.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays; and noon to midnight on Sundays.