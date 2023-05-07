Frank’s Pizzeria is now open in the Capitol District near north downtown.

The locally-owned restaurant, with two other outlets in the metro, is known for its New York-style pizza and a variety of other Italian dishes. I know from a reliable source that the fried ravioli is tasty and craveable.

The menu includes pasta dishes such as eggplant parmesan and baked ziti, calzones and stromboli, salads (the antipasto is especially good), a variety of sandwiches and cannoli and zeppoles (similar to donut holes) for dessert.

The new downtown Frank’s, at 1170 Capitol Ave., operates until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It opens at 11 a.m. seven days a week. Other Frank’s locations are 711 N. 132nd St. in Omaha and 5413 S. 72nd St. Suite 116, in Ralston. Another outlet is expected to open at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna sometime this month.

Visit frankspizzeriaomaha.com for more information and a complete menu.

Fremont restaurant reopens

Alto Kitchen + Bar in Fremont reopened this week after being closed for several months.

The restaurant, at 317 Main St., has been renovated and “reimagined,” according to social media posts.

It still will serve signature salads, pasta, pizza, steaks and other items. They hired a number of new staff members as well.

The website is altokitchenandbar.com.

Waterloo eatery coming soon

Salted Edge Modern Kitchen + Bar is coming this summer to Waterloo.

The restaurant promises “chef-driven dines and fine wines,” according to its website, salted-edge.com. A menu is not yet available.

The head chef will be Joel Hassanali, who was previously with the Fresh N Delicious concept that operated Best Bison near 76th and Dodge Streets. He also has a catering company called Kitchen Explosion.

Salted Edge will overlook West Shores Lake at 243rd Street and West Dodge Road. It will have bars both indoors and on the patio, and boaters will be able to dock nearby.

Another El Muchacho Alegre

A second Omaha-area location of El Muchacho Alegre restaurant appears to be on its way.

A sign on the former location of Angus Burgers and Shakes at 10177 S. 168th Ave. Suite 101 says the popular Mexican eatery will soon occupy that space.

Omaha’s other El Muchacho Alegre is at 6222 N. 72nd St. in the Sorensen Park Plaza. Its extensive menu includes all the common Mexican entrees, plus steak and seafood dishes, soups, salads, five desserts and more.

The restaurant’s traditional margarita was the top choice in a recent Omaha’s Great Grub feature in The World-Herald.

For more information and to see a menu, go to www.elmuchachoalegremenu.com.

Meat shop transition

O’tillie Meats in Lincoln is closing its retail shop, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The business, however, will continue to sell its gourmet sausages online. Customers can purchase and reserve individual meat packs for local pickup in Omaha or Lincoln and direct shipping nationwide.

O’tillie also will be distributing its products in local restaurants and at small retail shops. They hope to grow their business with other retailers, so if you’d like to see their sausages in one of your favorite establishments, let them know.

They currently have 12 varieties of sausage on their website, otilliebutcher.com, including chorizo and Cajun flavors. They also sell cuts of beef and pork.

The shop, at 129 S. 27th St. in Lincoln, will stay open through May. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Dessert auction? Yes, please

A dessert auction will be held at the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging on May 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Senior Companion & Foster Grandparent AmeriCorps Senior Programs are sponsoring the event. They will use the proceeds “to recognize the tireless efforts of volunteers,” according to a social media post.

A variety of vendors will be on hand, including Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering, The Rib Shack, Dave’s Cakes, The Cordial Cherry and Wenday’s Bakery and Boutique.

The ENOA building is at 4780 S. 131st St. For more info on the auction, call Beth Paleogos at 402-561-2217.

Beef passport is now available

The free 2023 Nebraska Beef Passport gives food-lovers exclusive offers at participating locations across the state.

And every time you use it to buy beef, you’ll earn points to unlock prizes from the Nebraska Beef Council.

More than 40 restaurants and meat processors from east to west are participating this year.

To obtain a pass and learn more about how it works, go to bit.ly/BeefPassport.

