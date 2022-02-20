Dining Notes: Get your mac and cheese on at Midtown Crossing event

Let out the seams of your pants: Midtown Crossing’s Mac & Cheese Binge is back.

The sixth annual pasta-palooza is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Four restaurants — Liquid Sunshine Taproom, Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza + Taproom and Wohlner’s Grocery — will offer their take on the dish for $4 a serving.

Food-lovers are urged to stop at each and vote for their favorite. They’re all within walking distance of each other, and you’ll have music to stroll by from the Polka Police starting at noon.

Each restaurant also will suggest some drink pairings.

You can find the full menu for the event by visiting midtowncrossing.com and clicking on the event tab.

Sugar Coma Custom Treats to reopen March 1 in new location

Sugar Coma Custom Treats is moving to the Summit Pointe shopping center near 144th Street and West Center Road.

Shop owners closed the previous location near 142nd and U Streets last week to prepare their new store, which will open March 1.

The bakery sells custom-made cakes, plus cupcakes, cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats. It also offers baking and food-decorating classes.

Visit sugarcomatreats.com to learn more.

Brazilian steakhouse to open in the Capitol District

Construction has begun on the interior of the Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse in the downtown Capitol District.

The restaurant will be in a new three-story building facing Capitol Street, according to the Grow Omaha Weekly Market Report, a real estate development newsletter. No opening date has been announced.

Texas de Brazil, based in Dallas, has 50 locations spread across 19 states and several countries.

The menu features a variety of meats cooked over an open flame with natural wood charcoal, a large salad area and a number of hot side dishes.

Cookie fundraiser benefits fund in memory of teacher killed in car accident

The owner of the Busy Bee Baking Company is donating proceeds from cookie sales to a scholarship fund established in the memory of a Hampton, Nebraska, man who died in a recent car accident.

Jodi Jefferson will be offering a half-dozen jumbo deluxe chocolate chunk cookies for $20, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fund named for Kyle Ediger, a 31-year-old high school math teacher and basketball coach who left behind many family members and a fiancee.

Ediger was waiting at a railroad crossing when his car was struck by a man in a stolen police vehicle and pushed into a passing train.

Jefferson will take orders throughout March, and cookies will be ready for pickup on March 31.

To order or learn more, go to facebook.com/busybeebakingcompanyt.

Two more chances to hop on Ollie, drink bloody marys

Ollie the Trolley’s Bloody Mary Brunch and Tour will hit the road two more times in April.

The Saturday morning tours originally were scheduled to run from now through April 15, but they have been extended through April 30. They start at Report in Pub, 12100 West Center Road, and make two more stops. The cost is $49.95 per person.

For reservations, visit olliethetrolley.com/individual.bloody.mary.tour.

L’aissez von temps roulet at Upstream Brewing Co.

Hurricanes (the alcoholic kind) will be flowing and Cajun food will be plentiful at Upstream Brewing Co. on Fat Tuesday.

The Old Market restaurant’s annual Mardi Gras party is March 1 during regular business hours.

Hurricane cocktails will be $7 a piece and there will be other drink specials.

Magician Joe Cole will perform tricks from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dinner items include cornmeal dusted alligator, fried okra and gumbo appetizers, blackened catfish and chicken etouffee and many other treats.

There’s no cover charge for the party. Visit facebook.com/upstreambrewing for more information.

