Dining Notes: Goose 120 opens in former location of Rivera's Mexican Food

Goose 120 is now open at 12051 Blondo St. in the former location of Rivera’s Mexican Food.

The new Italian eatery joins Stokin’ Goat, Twisted Fork, Stokes and Taxi’s under the umbrella of local food service company Restaurants Inc. The executive chef is Brian Howard and the chef de cuisine is Marcos Mata.

It has an extensive menu of small plates, flatbread, salads, sandwiches and entrees, with three desserts — tiramisu, hazelnut creme brulee and lemon tart — to cap things off.

Some of the more intriguing dishes include prosciutto wrapped asparagus; the Thundergoose salad, with butter and romaine lettuce, scallions, bacon, Spanish blue cheese, tomato and croutons; a garlic butter burger; and lobster gnocchi with English peas, apple-smoked bacon and a tomato tarragon cream sauce.

The restaurant also offers catering and has party rooms that can accommodate as few as 10 and as many as 44 guests. To see a menu, go to goose120.com.

Goose 120 is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Rivera’s, a popular family-owned eatery, closed at the end of October last year.

No more O.J.’s

O.J.’s Cafe in North Omaha will close for good in the middle of February.

The Mexican restaurant near the Mormon Bridge at 9201 N. 30th St. has been a popular destination for more than 40 years.

The owner of the restaurant is retiring, and Feb. 18 is the last day the cafe will be open. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays.

Treats from the farm

Miller-Dohrmann Farm is offering a super sweet deal for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

The package contains a medium loaf of corn bread, a 32-ounce container of sweet corn chowder, an assortment of chocolate truffles and four fresh dog treats, all for $40.

You can order it at millerdohrmann farm.com. Pickup is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, although you can call 402-850-7954 if that time doesn’t work for you.

Miller-Dohrmann Farm is a local sustainable agriculture operation at 10025 N. 48th St. in Omaha.

Boozy tours are back

Bloody Mary Brunch & Tour has returned for another season.

The event features food, drink and a ride on Ollie the Trolley for $59.95 a person.

It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from now until April 29. The tour starts at the Report In Pub, 12100 West Center Road and makes two more stops.

To reserve a seat, go olliethetrolley.com or call 402-658-4526 or 402-597-3596.

Market vendors wanted

Season applications are now available for booths at the 2023 Omaha Farmers Market.

The market is on Saturdays and Sundays from May 6 to Oct. 15. Saturday’s event, in the Old Market near 10th and Jackson Streets, runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday’s, in Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Produce, food and craft vendors are welcome in addition to other booths. Answers to frequently asked questions, information and applications are available at omahafarmersmarket.com.

Applications for season vendors are due March 3.

Open for lunch

Elie’s Chinchorro Caribbean Bistro, 3020 S. 32nd Ave., is now open for lunch Tuesday through Friday.

The menu is different each day, with authentic Puerto Rican dishes such as stewed chicken, fried pork chops, chicken breast stuffed with plantains and wrapped in bacon and more. Diners can choose one rice combo and one meat combo for $12.95.

Weekday lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner is from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.