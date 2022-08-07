Dining Notes: Gravy Train opens permanent location in Inner Rail Food Hall

Gravy Train has a new home at the Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben Village.

The main menu features several types of biscuits, including traditional, cheddar and jalapeno, plus sausage, chorizo and vegetarian gravy. Owner Megan McLarney also offers biscuit sandwiches with meats, veggies and egg salad, and she has a catering operation.

McLarney launched Gravy Train in 2019, selling homemade biscuits and gravy at the Omaha Farmers Market. She expanded to a spot in the All About Bees store near 84th Street and Park Drive in Ralston and other events such as HutchFest and then moved to the Inner Rail.

She also continues to have a booth at farmers markets downtown and at Aksarben Village.

Hours at the Inner Rail are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The Inner Rail Food Hall is at 1911 S. 67th St.

View the menu at gravytrainomaha.com.

Papillion will be site of first On the Border in Nebraska

On the Border, a national Tex Mex restaurant chain, is opening a location in Papillion.

It will be at 8810 S. 71st Plaza, the site of a former Pizza Ranch outlet. A Facebook post from Amber Olson Commercial Real Estate said the chain had been looking for its first Nebraska location for about two years.

The chain started with one restaurant in Dallas and now has more than 135 locations around the world.

Workers make its fresh guacamole and salsa daily and flour tortillas that are pressed upon order. The large menu also includes mesquite-grilled meats and seafood, fajita salad, tortas and appetizers such as avocado fries and empanadas.

The Facebook announcement didn’t mention an opening date.

Scooter’s Coffee brings back Wounded Warriors fundraiser

Customers at Scooter’s Coffee can add a $1 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support from now through Aug. 12.

The money will help the organization care for combat-wounded military veterans and families of soldiers who were injured or killed. One of the nonprofit organization’s projects is Mobility is Freedom, which provides grants and modified vehicles for disabled veterans.

This is the fifth year Scooter’s has sponsored the fundraising effort, which raised about $44,000 last year.

Weekday lunches to end at Caniglia’s A Mano

Back to school means the end of weekday lunches at Caniglia’s A Mano in Papillion.

Nearly all its employees at that time are high-school students, so the staff will be depleted in the next couple of weeks. The restaurant’s last weekday lunch will be Aug. 12.

“We have made this decision because we want to make sure that we can continue to give the best service and customer experience as possible and not sacrifice our attention to detail,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

Weekend lunches will continue. The restaurant’s new hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant, which serves Sicilian pizza, subs and salads, is at 13178 Lincoln Road, Suite 101. You can see a menu at canigliasamano.com.

Dunkin’ offers coffee and donut to blood donors in August

American Red Cross blood donors in Omaha all this month will get a voucher for treats at local coffee and donut shops.

The vouchers can be redeemed at participating Dunkin’ locations in the Omaha area, while supplies last. They’re good for a free medium hot or cold coffee and a classic donut, while supplies last.

Up to 2,700 of the vouchers are available for people who donate blood or platelets. The American Red Cross has two blood donation sites in Omaha, at 3838 Dewey Ave., and 729 N. 132nd St. in the Linden Market shopping center.

You can make an appointment to give blood at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.