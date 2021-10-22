Dining Notes: 'Harry Potter' potions and provisions available at Over Easy through Halloween

Over Easy, a west Omaha breakfast and lunch place, is celebrating all things Harry Potter through the end of October.
Budding wizards can order a number of Potter-themed foods from a special menu, including Butterbeer Pancakes, Pumpkin Juice, Potter Pumpkin Pop-Tarts and Hogsmeade Hash.
The restaurant also has created its own Great Hall, filled with Potter paraphernalia to make Hogwarts students feel right at home.
It’s located near 168th and Q Streets and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
Pink cookies at Scooter’s support breast cancer fight
The pink month continues with the Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the color pink has become symbolic of the fight against the disease. The Courage Cookie is a great way to support the cause — Scooter’s will give 20% of its proceeds from cookie sales to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit group that’s working to find a cure and to spread the word about breast cancer among young professionals.
The $2.95 cookie is also a once-a-year treat for customers. It’s rich, baked to a golden brown and topped with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles.
Scooter’s has multiple locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. Visit scooterscoffee.com for a list of stores and a menu.
Awards honor Omaha food producers, nonprofits
Food Day Omaha recently handed out several awards during its annual event at the Omaha Farmers Market.
Honorees were:
Lifetime Achievement Award: Craig Howell of Together Inc., a local nonprofit that works to combat hunger among people in extreme poverty.
Food Day Champion: John Porter, urban agriculture educator and program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Nonprofit of the Year: Whispering Roots, cited for its dedication to bringing healthy food, nutrition education, employment opportunities and innovative next-generation agricultural technology to communities in need.
Producer of the Year: Ed Wiechert Produce, which has been providing locally grown vegetables to the Omaha Farmers Market since the market began in 1994.
Restaurant of the Year: Block 16, owned by Paul and Jessica Urban, known for its farm-to-table street food.
Retailer of the Year: Omaha Farmers Market.
Honey store and biscuit purveyor join forces at It’s All About Bees
It seems like the perfect friendship — folks from a biscuit company getting to know people who operate a honey store.
Proprietors of Gravy Train, which makes and biscuits and gravy, and It’s All About Bees, the aforementioned retailer, met at the Omaha Farmers Market.
Bee’s co-owner Wendy Fletcher would regularly stop at the biscuit booth for a bite and some conversation, said Cassidy Kirkle, the store’s production retail supervisor.
Before long, Gravy Train started to use the store’s products in its creations, most notably a pumpkin cinnamon roll biscuit made with honey-sweetened pumpkin butter.
That biscuit proved to be popular, Kirkle said, and now it will be sold on a regular basis at the store.
“As of now, we don’t have (it on) a set schedule, but through autumn we will likely keep carrying it,” she said, and maybe beyond.
It should be in stock most days, she added.
The store, near 84th Street and Park Drive, now also will carry soup mixes from Omaha Soup Co., also owned by the Gravy Train people, Kirkle said.
Modern Love makes list of best classic vegetarian restaurants in U.S.
Vegetarian Times magazine named Modern Love in Omaha and New York City as one of its best classic vegetarian restaurants in 2021.
Magazine staffers created the list when they were reviewing the best new vegetarian restaurants of the year and realized they also wanted to give shout-outs to established eateries.
Cookbook author Isa Chandra Moskowitz — dubbed a vegan cultural icon by the magazine — opened Modern Love in Omaha in 2014 and followed with the Brooklyn restaurant two years later.
“The menu is comfortable and approachable, but elevated and executed with precise technique,” magazine writers said in explaining how Modern Love made the list.
Modern Love’s Facebook page said it shared the list with “greats” such as Plum Bistro in Seattle and Dirt Candy in New York City.
“What an honor,” the post said.
You can see the both lists at vegetariantimes.com.
Archetype Coffee opens its third Omaha location
Now there are three: Archetype Coffee opened its new location in Millwork Commons north of TD Ameritrade Park last week.
The new coffeehouse, at 1229 Millwork Ave. Suite 101, joins other Archetype shops at 3926 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District and 1419 S. 13th St. in Little Bohemia.
For now, it's open abbreviated hours, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. A post on the Archetype Facebook page said those hours will eventually change.
The Archetype website is drinkarchetype.com.
