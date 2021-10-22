Dining Notes: 'Harry Potter' potions and provisions available at Over Easy through Halloween

Honey store and biscuit purveyor join forces at It’s All About Bees

It seems like the perfect friendship — folks from a biscuit company getting to know people who operate a honey store.

Proprietors of Gravy Train, which makes and biscuits and gravy, and It’s All About Bees, the aforementioned retailer, met at the Omaha Farmers Market.

Bee’s co-owner Wendy Fletcher would regularly stop at the biscuit booth for a bite and some conversation, said Cassidy Kirkle, the store’s production retail supervisor.

Before long, Gravy Train started to use the store’s products in its creations, most notably a pumpkin cinnamon roll biscuit made with honey-sweetened pumpkin butter.

That biscuit proved to be popular, Kirkle said, and now it will be sold on a regular basis at the store.

“As of now, we don’t have (it on) a set schedule, but through autumn we will likely keep carrying it,” she said, and maybe beyond.

It should be in stock most days, she added.