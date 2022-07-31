Dining Notes: Highly anticipated Talus Spirits & Sustenance opens in Papillion

After more than two years of planning and building, Talus Spirits & Sustenance opened last week in Papillion.

The restaurant’s owner and head chef is Aron Mackevicius, who previously was the top chef at Railcar Modern American Kitchen in Omaha.

In a Facebook post, he promises “a chef-driven menu, eclectic wine list, unique cocktails and local tap beers.”

A sampling of the menu includes chicken curry puffs, ceviche, a BLT crostini, a grilled apple bacon cheese sandwich, the Chilean-spiced Santiago burger, Appalachian turkey pot pie risotto, roasted cauliflower pasta and hibiscus panna cotta with blackberry coulis. A complete lineup is at talus-papillion.com.

The restaurant had a soft opening to work out the kinks. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s located at 10914 Cumberland Drive.

Mexican restaurant Hacienda Real finally launches

For months, people have been asking when the new Mexican restaurant at 78th and Cass Streets would open.

Ask no more. It’s up and running, open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It’s the third location of a small chain that originated in Lincoln. Aurora Curiel of Lincoln owns all three.

The large menu has all the Mexican food standards as well as items you don’t find everywhere, such as Arroz con Pollo, a picadillo burrito, chipotle enchiladas and an entire section devoted to egg dishes.

It has 18 beers on tap and a happy hour every day from 2 to 6 p.m. On Mondays, tap beers are half-price.

The address is 410 N. 78th St., the former site of Old Chicago. See the entire menu at haciendarealnebraska.com.

Ethiopian coffee shop offers unique treat in midtown Omaha

Chances are, you’ve never been to an authentic Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

You can change that at Lucy Ethiopian Coffee, a new business 421 N. Saddle Creek Road, next to Godfather’s Pizza.

The ceremony is a core cultural custom in both Ethiopia and Eritrea. Many households routinely invite friends, relatives, neighbors and other visitors for coffee each day with a recurring ritual that is considered to be an honor.

The woman of the household uses a special process to brew the drink. At Lucy, the ceremony is performed for three people for $14.99 or $29.99 for six. Ethiopian coffee is known for its bright fruited and floral flavors.

“Great spot for authentic Ethiopian coffee, with amazing service and presentation,” says a testimonial on the shop’s website. “Highly recommended.”

Lucy Ethiopian Coffee sells the brew by the cup, and has a wide variety of coffee drinks, both hot and cold. It also serves breakfast, pastries, smoothies and fresh juice.

It’s open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Visit lucyethiopiancoffeeshop.com.

Saro Cider now has taproom in downtown Omaha

A Lincoln hard cider company recently launched a taproom in Omaha.

Saro Cider’s new Saro Lounge is open at 1012 S. 10th St. near the Old Market. It serves a lineup of less sweet, gluten-free ciders created by its brewmaster, who has celiac disease.

Cider flavors at Saro include jalapeno, botanical, dry citrus, raspberry, grapefruit, wild berry and red cherry. They all start with an apple juice base.

Patrons can join one of Saro Cider’s clubs to receive periodic shipments at home. The business also offers tours led by a cider maker.

A grand-opening celebration for Saro Lounge will be Aug. 6, with music, food, cider and more. Watch the Saro Facebook page for details.

Lounge hours are 2 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The original location, in Lincoln, is at 1746 N St.

Council Bluffs has new seafood restaurant

Red Anchor Cajun Seafood Restaurant & Bar recently opened at Metro Crossing in Council Bluffs.

It’s part of a seven-restaurant chain. Other locations are in West Des Moines, Iowa; Milwaukee; Tyler, Texas; and Lafayette, Shreveport and West Monroe, Louisiana.

The menu includes a create-your-own seafood combo with some unusual options, including two types of mussels, clams and head-on shrimp. It also has seafood boils, fried catfish, hush puppies, New England clam chowder and gumbo, among many other items. Everything can be ordered online.

The address is 3515 Metro Drive, Council Bluffs. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.