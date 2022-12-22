Dining Notes: Ika San & Izakaya opens at Village Pointe; Coneflower offers holiday flavors

Ika San Ramen & Izakaya are now open at Village Pointe shopping center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road.

The restaurant is known for its fusion and classic-style Japanese cuisine.

An izakaya is a casual Japanese bar that serves drinks and snacks, akin to a pub or a Spanish tapas bar. The owners of Ika San say their establishment is an "in your face” ramen shop with graffiti-style murals on the wall and contemporary music blasting on the sound system.

The menu includes items such as grilled spicy bok choy, steam buns, pork and kimchi eggrolls, 11 varied ramen bowls, poke and more.

The Village Pointe Ika San is at 17305 Davenport St. Suite 105, across from the movie theater and next to The Funny Bone comedy club. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For a complete menu, go to ikaramen.com.

Coneflower dishes up seasonal flavors

You might want to check out the new seasonal flavors at Coneflower Creamery in the Blackstone District.

There’s Cranberry Brown Bread, for one.

To make it, they bake traditional brown bread, crumble it, toss it with butter, cinnamon and sugar and then toast it. After that, they fold the crisp mixture into cream cheese ice cream and swirl with house-made cranberry compote.

And panettone French toast.

Its secret is imported Italian holiday bread (panettone) that’s filled with candied fruits. Coneflower ice cream creators make French toast with the bread, then mix it with vanilla orange ice cream.

German roasted nut and gingerbread ice creams are also on the holiday menu.

Who cares if the wind chill is in negative figures? I need some of these in my life.

Coneflower, at 3921 Farnam St., is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s closed on Mondays.

You can check out other flavors at coneflowercreamery.com.

Caniglia’s a Mano now open after move

A popular pizza, subs and salad restaurant is open again at a new location.

Caniglia’s a Mano moved to 11425 S. 72nd St. Suite 101 in Papillion. Its grand opening was Tuesday.

Holiday hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day and Monday; 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and then closed again through Jan. 2.

The restaurant’s menu says authentic family recipes are used in its kitchen. Menu items include Sicilian and buffalo chicken subs, a Sicilian chef salad with salami and ham, a chicken garlic parm pizza and more. The complete menu is at canigliasamano.com.

Cider says winter

This is how I imagine the holidays should taste: a blend of cloves, allspice, cinnamon, black peppercorns and star anise.

Those just happen to be the ingredients in Glacial Till’s special Winter Blend Cider, available at its Cider House & Tasting Room, 1419 Winter St. in Ashland, Nebraska.

I’m pretty sure I have to try this before spring comes around. The cider house is open from noon to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It also serves snacks such as charcuterie boards, hummus and chicken pesto toast.

Year-round ciders at the tasting room include hibiscus ginger, passion pineapple, strawberry rhubarb and more.

Learn more at glacialtillvineyard.com.