Dining Notes: Indian restaurant specializing in biryani is opening in west Omaha

A new Indian restaurant is expected to open in west Omaha in early June.

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine will be located at 17902 Pierce Plaza. It’s part of a chain that has more than 45 locations, including multiple outlets in the United States, one in Ontario, Canada, and one in Australia.

There are two more locations in the Midwest, in West Des Moines, Iowa, and Overland Park, Kansas.

The extensive menu emphasizes its biryani specialties in multiple flavors, including paneer, egg, lamb, chicken and goat, among many others. Other entrees include chicken vindaloo, butter chicken, chicken tikka masala and goat curry, and there are also a number of Indo-Chinese fusion dishes. Learn more at barwarchiomaha.com.

Hook & Lime offering menu vegan menu items

A north downtown Mexican restaurant is offering some vegan menu items that may make you want to change the way you eat.

Here’s a sampling: vegan rice bowl, crispy sweet potato tacos, poblano and onion tamales and potato empanadas.

To drink, they have a cilantro lime margarita. And for dessert, there’s a vegan coconut lime cheesecake.

The restaurant, at 735 N. 14th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Mondays.

For a complete menu, visit hookandlime.com.

Cakes and cookies replace canoes at this summer campBaked by Sweet Melissa, a cottage pastries business, is having a three-day baking camp for kids in mid-June.

Participants between the ages of 8 and 12 will learn how to work in a kitchen, how to cook safely and how to make cookies and cake, including decorating techniques.

The kids will take home a half-dozen cookies and a 6-inch cake.

Registration for the camp, $260, is all-inclusive, covering instruction, materials, supplies and kitchen rental. The camp runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 17 through 19. It will be held in a commercial kitchen at 8502 N. 30th St.

Other camps and one-day classes are planned.

To register, go to bakedbysweetmelissa.square.site.

Council Bluffs vineyard and orchard open for season

A mini bucket full of doughnuts? You have our attention.

That will be available this year at Ditmar’s Orchard & Vineyard, which opened for the season on Thursday.

Besides doughnuts, it offers apples, pumpkins, strawberries, apricots, peaches and cherries, plus a variety of native Iowa wines.

A food stand sells savory items such as hot dogs, pizza and nachos. Cider, salsa, jams and jellies are also for sale.

The orchard is at 19475 225th St. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

More information is at ditmarsorchard.com.

Popular Irish pub now has Sunday brunch

Brazen Head Pub, 319 N. 78th St., now is serving Sunday brunch.

The restaurant also changed its Sunday hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The brunch menu includes breakfast items such as bacon and eggs, plus fish and chips, Irish coffees and a mimosa bar.

The Irish Peanut Butter Cup coffee, pictured on the Brazen Head Facebook page, looks particularly fabulous. You can see it at facebook.com/brazen.pub/.

