Dining Notes: Jaipur opens Dundee outlet in former Acadian Grille location

Visit goodevans.com to learn more about the restaurant and see the entire menu.

Good news, fans: Mexican Pizza may be back

You can mark it as a maybe on your calendar: Mexican Pizza is said to be headed back to Taco Bell.

The popular menu item, canceled in November 2020, will return in April or May 2022, according to a post on mashed.com, which credited the info to a food blog.

It became a cult-like thing shortly after its introduction in 1985.

It was made with ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two “pizza shell” tostada, then covered with diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and spicy pizza sauce.

The rumor is that Taco Bell is elevating it this time around with new varieties including double cheesy, chorizo and bacon-ranch. There’s also talk of a dessert version.