Dining Notes: Jaipur opens Dundee outlet in former Acadian Grille location

Jaipur, a popular Omaha Indian restaurant, launched a new location in Dundee this week.
Owners held a soft opening on Wednesday at the restaurant near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue, and it was open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining.
It took over the space formerly occupied by Acadian Grille, a Cajun restaurant, and, before that, the southern-themed Kith & Kin, owned by longtime Omaha restaurateur Willy Theisen .
Jaipur opened its initial location in 1992 at Rockbrook Village near 108th Street and West Center Road. It serves east Indian cuisine such as Tandoori Chicken, Biryani, Chicken Tikka Korma and Mulligatawny Soup.
For more information, visit jaipurindianfood.com.
Good Evans to serve breakfast, lunch in OmahaA breakfast and lunch restaurant with outlets in Kearney and Lincoln will open soon in Omaha.
Good Evans will be at 1040 S. 74th Plaza, just west of 72nd and Pacific Streets. It’s expected to open sometime in February. The first two locations opened in 2019.
The restaurant’s website says it uses made-from-scratch recipes and roasts its coffee in-house. Menu items include benedicts, a breakfast sandwich, corned beef hash, a yogurt bowl with granola, omelets, pancakes, burgers, power brunch bowls, homemade pop tarts and more.
Visit goodevans.com to learn more about the restaurant and see the entire menu.
Good news, fans: Mexican Pizza may be back
You can mark it as a maybe on your calendar: Mexican Pizza is said to be headed back to Taco Bell.
The popular menu item, canceled in November 2020, will return in April or May 2022, according to a post on mashed.com, which credited the info to a food blog.
It became a cult-like thing shortly after its introduction in 1985.
It was made with ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two “pizza shell” tostada, then covered with diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and spicy pizza sauce.
The rumor is that Taco Bell is elevating it this time around with new varieties including double cheesy, chorizo and bacon-ranch. There’s also talk of a dessert version.
It may also have customizable options: including choice of protein, various sauces and add-ons such as rice and jalapeños.
It will retail for $3.89, the website said.
Farnam House brings back Sunday brunch
In response to requests, brunch is back at the Farnam House Brewing Company at 3558 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District.
The restaurant’s kitchen crew is curating a menu that offers rotating specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Sunday. The specials can be paired with a seasonal selection of breakfast beers, Bloody Marys or beermosas.
A recent breakfast taco special featured chorizo, potatoes and scrambled eggs in fried flour tortillas, topped with tomato, green onion and a queso drizzle and served with a small side of chips and dip.
You can learn more at the Farnam House Facebook page.
Eateries plan New Year’s Eve specials
If staying home on New Year’s Eve isn’t your thing, several restaurants will help you celebrate. If you know of others, send an email to freeman@owh.com.
A Foreign Taste, 14242 Fort St., is serving a four-course prix fixe dinner for $65 at three seatings: 4:30, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. aforeigntaste.com
Simply Delicious in Valley, Nebraska, has dinner, a dessert bar, complimentary champagne and with Neil Diamond-tribute singer Dan Reynolds for $95 a person plus tax and gratuity. Call 402-660-7040.
Di Bella, Plattsmouth, has an exclusive menu for reservations only. Seatings are at 5 and 7 p.m. For reservations, call 402-298-4247.
Omaha Press Club, 1620 Dodge St. Suite 2220, has a buffet with live music and a view of the downtown fireworks. Buffet opens at 6 p.m. and the fireworks are at 7. It’s open to the public with reservations. omahapressclub.com
Le Voltaire, 569 N. 155th Plaza, has a three-course dinner for two with a bottle of wine for $175 plus tax and tip. Menu details are at levoltaireomaha.com. Reservations: 402-934-9374.
Avoli Astoria, 5013 Underwood Ave., will be open with a limited menu and expanded hours. Visit avoliastoria.com
