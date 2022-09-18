Dining Notes: Kinaara Indian restaurant moving to Regency Shopping Center

A popular Indian restaurant that opened three years ago near 138th and P Streets in the Millard area is moving at the end of October.

The new Kinaara location at Regency Shopping Center near 102nd Street and Regency Parkway is larger than the original, owners Ashish and Kimberly Sathyan said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant became a favorite with Omaha diners shortly after it was launched, even amid the pandemic when it was takeout only. The Sathyans said the Millard location would remain open until a short time before the move and the new site will open not long after that.

They said they would provide updates when specific dates are set.

“This move would not have been possible without all of your support,” they said. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

New bakery opening in the former Spudnutz site in Elkhorn

Sugared Ledge Bakery will open soon in a small Elkhorn strip mall.

It will occupy the former space of Spudnutz, which closed in May. That store — a location of a popular Lake Okoboji bakery — opened in April 2021 and was owned by Cutchall Management Co.

The new bakery promises fresh-daily doughnuts, cakes, cupcakes and coffee. It already is advertising wedding cakes — you can call 531-710-3343 to schedule a tasting. You also can pre-order doughnuts.

Its Facebook page said it will open sometime in October.

The shop’s address is 920 N. 204th Ave., Suite 120. Learn more at facebook.com/sugaredledge.

Eat at Buck’s, shop at a fashion boutique on Sunday

The Beyond the Basics Fashion Boutique from Waterloo, Nebraska, will have a pop-up on Sunday at Buck’s Bar & Grill, 27849 West Center Road in Venice, Nebraska.

The boutique sells clothes, footwear, purses, athleasure wear and a variety of accessories, among other things. The pop-up, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., is its second at Buck’s.

The event will include some surprise drawings.

Buck’s calls itself “the destination dive bar.” It’s known for its music shows and a menu that goes beyond standard bar food, including offerings such as a whiskey marinated steak, prime rib, jumbo shrimp, and a full fried-chicken dinner.

It’s open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; noon to 1 a.m. Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For upcoming concerts and a menu, visit bucksbarandgrill.com.

Stokes West planning four-course wine dinner

Wines from Duckhorn Estates will be featured at a four-course wine dinner on Sept. 29 at Stokes Grill and Bar West, 13615 California St.

It will feature a menu of smoked duck breast with berry jam and butternut squash, wild mushroom crepe with hollandaise sauce, beef medallions with cauliflower risotto and fresh vegetables and Death by Chocolate (chocolate four ways.)

Wines will include a pinot noir, chardonnay, red and merlot.

The dinner is $89 per person and begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 402-498-0804 or go to stokesrestaurant.com and click on “blog” to learn more.

Just Good Meat brings back daily lunch specials

Grab ‘n’ go lunches are back at Just Good Meat near 84th and J Streets.

They’re available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call in five or more orders or just stop in for single meals.

Smoked sausages and smoked beef franks will be served every day. Chef’s specials will be posted on Facebook. Chips and a drink are included with each order.

Go to facebook.com/ justgoodmeatomaha for more info.