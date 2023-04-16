Just a couple of weeks after the Sojourn Cafe closed in downtown Ralston, a new restaurant is in its space.

Lemon Tree Cafe opened last week at 7614 Main St. It serves breakfast, lunch and brunch items such as homemade cinnamon rolls, a grown-up grilled cheese sandwich, eggs, pancakes and more.

Three women in the restaurant business, including the owners of Lisa’s Radial Cafe and Gravy Train (who are sisters), are operating the cafe.

“We saw a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” they said on a Facebook post. “We are a trio of working moms, with our families, rewriting our small business model to share and support each other.”

They say they will source local ingredients whenever they can.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. They don’t have a website yet but you can learn more by searching “Lemontreeneb” on Facebook.

The Sojourn Cafe, owned by Brad Groesser, closed on March 26. Groesser said he would post information about his next venture soon on social media.

Council Bluffs cafe to close

Legends Cafe in downtown Council Bluffs will close for good at the end of the month.

The current owners took over Duncan’s Cafe at 501 S. Main St. in 2019 and served the same breakfast and lunch favorites for which it was known. Its pastries — apple turnovers, cinnamon rolls and pecan rolls, for example — are especially popular.

On a Facebook post over the weekend, they said they were closing because their cook resigned and they don’t have time to train a new one because they both have full-time jobs and a son who plays competitive basketball year-round.

“This place is a staple in the community and we are sorry it has come to this,” they said in the post. “We will take serious inquiries to buy if anyone is interested as we do want this Legend to continue.”

They said prospective buyers could message them on their Facebook page, facebook.com/LegendsCafeCB.

The restaurant will remain open through April 30. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. It’s closed on Tuesdays.

Spring party

Several woman-owned food products will be featured at a spring party on Sunday at Her Company.

The party will be outdoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 15320 Weir St. There will be music by Chris Saub and drink from Roam Wine.

Food businesses at Her Company, a cooperative for women-owned ventures, include Tea and More, Cali Gal Sweets, The Pie Whole, Sweet Ash Macs and more.

For additional information on Her Company, go to hercompanycooperative.com.

New cafe on North 24th Street

Jackson’s Fair Deal Cafe, 2118 N. 24th St., had its grand opening last week.

It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to its website, jacksonsfairdeals.com.

It has dine-in and takeout options with online ordering, and offers a 15% discount on meals to first responders, health-care providers and college students.

The chef is Antoine Jackson, and Vershan Jackson is the host.

The menu features several omelets, including the North O, with ground beef, onion, mushrooms and cheese; heavenly waffles; ribs; catfish; wings; burgers; potato casseroles, fried okra and more.

Empanada pop-up

Pancho’s Empanadas, an Omaha start-up business, will have a pop-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Inner Rail Food Hall, 1911 S. 67th St.

The business had been operating out of a home and selling empanadas ordered in advance, but paused to find a kitchen to partner with.

On Sunday, the empanadas and other items will be prepared fresh. The pop-up may end before 2 p.m. if supplies run out.

Open in Aksarben Village

Sonny’s, serving cocktails, wine and small bites, is open at 1905 S. 67th St.

Hours, which may vary according to weather, are 3 p.m. to late Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to late Sundays.

It’s located by the Airstream trailer north of the Inner Rail Food Hall in Zone 6 of Aksarben Village.

It has a robust schedule of events that will take place this spring and summer, including a number of bands.

Learn more at sonnysaksarben.com.