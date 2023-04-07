There’s a new pizza restaurant in midtown Omaha.

Lyle’s Pizzeria recently opened at 5213 Leavenworth St., next door to the Elmwood Pharmacy. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s locally owned and focuses on fresh, simple ingredients and a “small but mighty” wine selection, according to its website, lylespizzeria.com. It also has an interesting list of craft cocktails.

Lyle’s has a dining area, and also will offer takeout starting Monday and delivery starting April 17. You can order online or call 402-763-2125.

The menu includes appetizers such as warm marinated olives and roasted carrot hummus with caponata; three salads, featuring a Caesar with shaved Brussels sprouts; seven pizzas, the most unusual being a potato pesto pie with salt and vinegar potatoes, roasted garlic, kale and walnut pesto and mozzarella cheese; and, for dessert, cheesecake budino or a dark chocolate and ricotta cookie.

Vegan items and gluten-free pizza crust are available, though the owners don’t guarantee that pies are created in a gluten-free kitchen.

Coneflower now at Millwork Commons

A popular Blackstone District ice cream shop has branched out to north downtown.

Coneflower Creamery’s second location, at Millwork Commons, opened last week. It serves the same farm-to-table ice cream as the original, including the iconic butter-brickle. Both are open the same hours: noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Both locations are closed on Mondays.

It’s tucked in a historic space in the Ashton Building, at 1241 Millwork Ave. Go to coneflowercreamery.com for more information.

Isla del Mar opens in west Omaha

A Mexican restaurant known for its over-the-top seafood entrees is now open in a former Aldi store at 2502 S.133rd Plaza, Suite 105.

Isla del Mar Restaurante, which is family-owned, has an extensive menu that far exceeds its seafood offerings, though they are some of the more popular items. Cooked shrimp towers and sushi bars get raves, owners say on the restaurant website.

Some of the restaurant’s dishes mix beer or other spirits with tilapia, octopus, ceviche, shrimp and other seafood.

The original Isla del Mar is at 5101 S. 36th St. Hours for both are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

You can see at menu as isladelmarrestaurante.com.

New Old Market eatery

The Brunch Box is scheduled to open this June at 1308 Jackson St. in the Old Market.

As the name implies, it will serve breakfast and lunch. One of the menu items on the horizon is pancake nachos, a platter of 20 mini pancakes topped with your choice of five toppings taken from a list of at least 14 items.

A full menu will be available soon. The restaurant website, brunchboxomaha.com, indicates it will be open not only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days but will also have evening and late-night hours.

Owners promise “delicious food that makes both your stomach and heart happy,” according to the website. Traditional, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly brunch boxes will be available.

Fremont restaurant returning soon

Alto Kitchen + Bar in Fremont, Nebraska, has been closed for several months for reworking.

Owners recently announced on Facebook that it’s reopening soon.

“Renovated and reimagined. Same handcrafted quality. Pasta made fresh daily. Steaks, pizza and more,” the post said.

The restaurant had been a popular destination for Omahans who wanted a short road trip. Fremont is about 30 miles west of the metro area.

You can check out the restaurant and its food — and watch for more news on reopening, at altokitchenandbar.com.