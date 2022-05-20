Dining Notes: Mouth of the South is now open in the Old Market

The long-awaited Mouth of the South in the Old Market opened last Monday. The restaurant, operated by chef and part-owner Ryan Ernst and Cutchall Management Co., serves Cajun foods such as jambalaya, gumbo and crawfish etouffee, and Southern favorites such as grits, greens and catfish.

It also has a Saturday and Sunday brunch menu featuring chicken and waffles, Bananas Foster french toast and country-style biscuits.

The downtown location, at 1111 Harney St., is in the former home of Old Chicago. It originally was expected to open in mid-January, but renovations took longer than expected.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The city’s other Mouth of the South is at 168th Street and West Center Road in the former location of Ragazzi’s Pizza.

For menus and other info, visit motsomaha.com.

Rusty Taco special features southern fried chicken

The new limited-edition special at Rusty Taco features pickles. You read that right. The Southern Fried Chicken Taco has diced dills on top of the hand-breaded bird. It’s finished with a drizzle of house-made honey barbecue sauce and slaw.

Pickles and honey barbecue sauce have never been featured on a Rusty Taco, said Brendan Mauri, the chain’s brand president.

“It’s important to us to continually introduce new flavor profiles to our guests,” he said in a press release.

The chain, founded in Dallas in 2010, also is offering the new Rusty Tango margarita, made with fresh lime juice and a swirl of sangria.

Omaha has two Rusty Taco locations, at 12995 West Center Road and 14919 West Maple Road. The chain has 39 outlets in 12 states.

Go to rustytaco.com to see a menu.

This week is your last chance to flambe until fall

Vincenzo’s Ristorante is sending its flambe dessert cart on a little vacation.

Server Kevin Bartholomew has been preparing flaming coffee and desserts such as cherries jubilee and baked Alaska from the cart each Thursday. He said this week will be the cart’s last appearance until after Labor Day.

If you want to see the cart before it departs, visit the restaurant near 156th and Pacific Streets between 5 and 9:30 this Thursday. If you’re coming only for dessert, owners ask that you arrive after 8 p.m. to make sure there are enough tables available for dinner service.

Korean barbecue available on weekends at Bogie’s West

Authentic Korean kalbi (barbecue) is selling fast on Fridays and Saturdays at Bogie’s West Sports Bar & Grill, 14334 U St. For $10.99, you get ½ pound of meat served with rice. A full pound plus rice is $16.99. You can add a side of kimchi for 99 cents.

Owners say you should come early or call ahead for pick up because of potential sell-outs. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Its number is 402-281-4031. More information is available at facebook.com/BogiesWest.Omaha.

Mexican restaurant opens on North 72nd Street

El Muchacho Alegre is now open in a strip mall on North 72nd Street.

The restaurant’s website promises authentic Mexican cuisine. The large menu includes items such as picadillo steak, potato enchiladas, al pastor quesadillas, a fried burria taco and numerous other entrees and appetizers.

It offers both dine-in and takeout options, with online ordering.

It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The website is elmuchachoalegremenu.com. The address is 6222 N. 72nd St.

Grapes + Gouda raises funds for the Crohns & Colitis Foundation

Grapes + Gouda, an Omaha charcuterie company, is selling punch cards for two small boards. The cards are $75, and $15 of each card sold goes to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation, a support and advocacy group for people who suffer from those two conditions. Buyers don’t have to get both boards at the same time.

Grapes + Gouda is partnering with Boys Town on the fundraiser. To purchase a punch card, call owner Kayla Ross at 469-245-7858 or send a message on the company’s Facebook page.

