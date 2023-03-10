A new champagne bar and eatery is open in part of the building that once housed Joe Banana’s restaurant.

Sips on 10th opened last week at 1022 S. 10th St., across from the Bluebarn Theatre. It serves champagnes from across the world along with some signature drinks, other cocktails and beer in a casual, non-stuffy atmosphere.

It also has a seasonal menu featuring bar snacks such as charcuterie, brie dip, and honey sambal chicken wings, plates including beef medallions and smoked gouda mac and cheese and desserts including cannoli and citrus olive oil cake.

Weekend brunches will start in April and a courtyard will open in May.

It’s open from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays (but will open at 10 a.m. once brunches start); and closed for now on Sundays (until brunches start next month.) It’s also closed on Mondays.

Check out the menu at sipson10th.com.

Tous les Jours opening second location

A second location of Tous les Jours bakery will open soon in Omaha.

The new store will be at 16950 Wright Plaza, Suite 151 in the Shops of Legacy, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

Both locations belong to a national chain of Korean-French bakeries that have been popular both here and elsewhere. It sells both sweet baked goods such as macarons, chocolate croissants and cheesecake and savories such as bread filled with red bean paste, which is a traditional Asian food, and pastry-wrapped hot dogs and sausages.

It also has a coffee menu and sells other drinks such as strawberry lemonade.

The chain, which came to the U.S. in 2004, now has 70 locations nationwide and more than 1,650 in other countries. The first Omaha location opened last year at 7530 Dodge St. The west Omaha store is expected to open sometime this spring.

For more information and to see a menu, go to tljus.com.

Boozy buffet

Elevated Coffee Co. & Taphouse recently launched a bottomless mimosa and bloody mary buffet on Sundays.

Patrons can choose their own vodka and customize their bloody marys with several ingredients and garnishes such as hot sauces, veggies, bacon and other items. A number of juices are also available for mimosas.

Snacks and bagels are available as well.

It’s all you can eat and drink for $39 if you order online in advance, or $49 at the door.

You can buy tickets for the event at elevatedcoffeeandtap.com.

Elevated Coffee is at 2851 Capehart Road in Bellevue.

Cupcake Island closes

One of Omaha’s first shops to primarily feature cupcakes — if not the first — has closed.

The owners of Cupcake Island, 1314 S. 119th St., posted on Facebook this week that they were going out of business.

“Like so many others, staffing issues and rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue,” they said. “It has been such a joy and a privilege to be part of your celebrations over the years, and so many of you have become like family.”

They also made cakes and wedding cakes for pre-order.

Ed LeFebrve and Shirley Neary founded Cupcake Island in 2006. When Ed retired in 2018, sisters Melany Dean and Crystal Ryczko acquired the business.

Dirty Dough in La Vista

A business that specializes in stuffed cookies is coming to the Omaha area.

A franchise of Dirty Dough cookies will open soon in La Vista at 12438 Southport Parkway, Unit D. The chain started in Arizona in 2019, opening its first store in Tempe.

Like other cookie stores, it has both weekly specials and classic cookies available.

An example of the rotating cookies include the Sin-A-Roll, a cinnamon and sugar cookie mixed with pecans, caramel bits, white chocolate chips, filled with cheesecake and salted caramel and finished with a caramel drizzle and cream cheese frosting. Regularly available cookies include stuffed chocolate chip and brookies.

The shop will offer several ways to buy: order for pickup, order for delivery by DoorDash, order from an app or stop in to see what’s available.

To learn more, go to dirtydoughcookies.com.