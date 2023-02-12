Dining Notes: New coffee and ice cream shop opens in Bennington

A new coffee and ice cream shop is now open in Bennington.

Cup and Cone has an extensive drink menu, with several latte, cappuccino and other espresso drinks; regular and cold-brew coffee; teas, including matcha and chai lattes; smoothies; Italian sodas and hot chocolate.

During the winter, it serves ice cream on Fridays and Saturdays. The menu features vanilla frozen custard with a variety of toppings. It also has milkshakes and affogato, frozen custard with espresso.

The shop, at 15420 S. Second St., is open 7 a.m. to noon Mondays, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Check it out on Facebook and at cupandconebennington.com.

Speakeasy at the Castle

An Omaha lounge owner will talk about how to create the perfect home bar at the Joslyn Castle Speakeasy series on Feb. 16.

Clark Ross, who operates Mercury at 329 S. 16th St. Suite 3, will describe some of the signature bottles you should buy to round out your supply of libations. Tastings and snacks from Miranda’s Cheese Love will be available.

The Speakeasy series is held from January through May at the castle and gardens, 3902 Davenport St. Professionals in the alcohol industry are featured each month.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the event and the program starts at 7:30. Tickets, $75, are available at joslyncastle.com.

Clean Juice opening

The grand opening of CleanJuice, an organic juice and food bar franchise, will be Friday at 10319 Pacific St. in the One Pacific Place shopping center.

The business sells smoothies, fresh and cold-pressed juices, sandwiches, wraps, acai bowls, salads and toasts. It also has a kids menu.

Thirty guests will win free smoothies for a year at the event, which also will feature free juice samples, a buy one, get one free deal for smoothies, swag bags for the first 15 customers and more.

To learn more about the business, visit cleanjuice.com.

Spore-inspired pop-up

Mushrooms play a prominent part in an event next weekend.

Spore to Table Concepts will have a pop-up centered on the fabulous fungi Feb. 19 at Chef Around the Block, 220 S. 31st Ave. Suite 3105 in Midtown Crossing.

Entrees include schnitzel and a bahn mi sandwich. They’re also serving “crab” cakes and chestnut cream of mushroom soup.

The pop-up runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

To see descriptions of the food, go to chef-around-the-block.myshopify.com.

Bonefish now does brunch

Sharable pitchers of boozy drinks are part of the new brunch at Bonefish Grill.

The chain restaurant is now serving from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, with a menu that includes three frittatas: bacon and cheddar, caprese and crab and fontina cheese; and Grand Marnier French toast sticks.

The sharable libations include blackberry red or sparkling mango white sangrias, and Parker’s margarita, finished with orange juice and Grand Marnier. They’re also serving single cocktails such as Bloody Marys, espresso martinis and mimosas.