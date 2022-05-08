Dining Notes: New sushi restaurant opens in Countryside Village

Koji, a new restaurant from the owner of Yoshitomo in Benson, now is open in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets. It’s in the former home of Swartz’s Delicatessen, which closed last November.

The menu includes sushi, starters such as seaweed salad and edamame, and cold and hot plates. The interior is sparce, modern and sleek.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. It’s closed Monday and Tuesdays. Reservations are recommended.

For a complete menu, go to izakayakoji.com.

Voodoo Taco close to opening new location

Voodoo Taco is preparing to open a new outlet at 180th Street and West Center Road.

A Facebook post from the Omaha-based group of restaurants says work on the new building in a strip mall is “coming along nicely” and promises that it will open soon. Unlike some Voodoo Taco sites, it will have a drive-thru.

Menu items include a wide variety of tacos, including barbacoa beef, fried chicken, alligator and jackfruit, plus bowls, salads, nachos and desserts.

Other Voodoo Taco locations in the Omaha area are at 2502 Farnam St., 2295 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village and at the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna.

For updates on the new location, visit facebook.com/voodootaco.

Cafe is new feature at Asian Market

Asian Market, 321 N. 76th St., recently opened a cafe that offers a variety of popular foods. The menu includes Vietnamese noodle soups, stir-fry noodle, fried rice, combination plates and barbecue, among other items. You can order at the counter.

There’s also fresh sushi in a refrigerated case.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit asianmarketomaha.com for more information.

Craving crawfish? Here’s your event

A bit of Louisiana will come to Omaha on Saturday when Philly Sports Bar & Grill has a crawfish boil.

The restaurant, at 8116 S. 84th St. in La Vista, is offering a pound of crawfish for $13.99 and three pounds for $30.

Mason Michaels will perform at the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Throttle Up Band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Oasis Falafel is taking a break until JuneThe crew at Oasis Falafel of Omaha, 1620 Harney St., needs a break.

So management is closing the restaurant for a month so they can get some rest and relaxation.

“Our crew is small and mighty, but our Energizer Bunny-ness is fading,” they announced on Facebook. “We’re really excited for a busy summer but our bodies and souls need some rest and the restaurant needs repairs.”

The eatery will reopen in June. If you can’t wait until then, you can find Oasis products in Omaha grocery stores and coffee shops.

