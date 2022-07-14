Dining Notes: New virtual food hall opens July 22 in west Omaha

The Blend, a new virtual food hall, will open Friday, July 22, in a former Amigo’s restaurant near 107th and Q Streets.

Diners can order online from nine eateries for pickup or delivery, said owner Jon Stastny. That means people from one family can each choose a different cuisine that will be ready at the same time in one package.

Three of Stastny’s concepts — Wonton Jon’s, Omaha Cheesesteak Co. and Loaded Bowls — are among the participating restaurants. Others are Gravy Train, The Deviled Egg Co., Conscious Comforts, Loaded Bowls and SARAY coffee + juice.

Stastny said he’s charging tenants a small rent and a percentage of their sales. In return, they get everything they need: kitchen space, equipment, a central ordering system, cleaning crews and more. They will also operate under a single health permit.

That cuts labor costs and eases hiring problems for each restaurant, as they will need only one or two workers per shift, he said.

“Their only job is to come in and cook food consistently,” he said. “Blend will provide staff for everything else.”

He said the hall has cutting-edge equipment that a lot of small businesses would not be able to afford starting out

Each of the hall’s participants are relatively new, but three — Loaded Bowls, Omaha Cheesesteak Co. and SARAY — will be serving the first time outside of pop-ups or other unofficial openings.

Stastny said he also plans to offer grab-and-go food options from other local vendors in Blendega, styled after convenience stores and bodegas. It will also offer non-food necessities.

The hall will remain at nine concepts for now, he said, but he has plans.

“Once we prove the concept, we will build a bigger building and bring on more vendors,” he said.

He hopes participating in the hall will be a boon for vendors. He expects that some might grow out of the space.

“Our goal is for everybody to succeed and if that means they succeed enough to open their own place, that’s great,” he said.

He may invite other vendors for pop-ups to give regular tenants a break on some weekend nights.

The Blend location is drive-through only. It will have a soft opening today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will officially open at 8 a.m. Friday. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

You can order on a free app that’s available for both Apple and android phones. With the app you can participate in a loyalty program and buy a monthly Blend pass that waives delivery fees. You can also order at blendfoodhall.com.

Elevated Coffee Co. adding mini mart, tap house

There’s a lot to talk about at Elevated Coffee Co. these days.

The shop, at 2851 Capehart Road in Bellevue, is adding a local mini mart this month to sell locally made goods such as produce, breads, pastries, condiments, soaps, pantry items and more.

It has also added a small food menu on weekends, serving breakfast flatbreads with eggs, meats, vegetable and cheese, and three paninis: chicken pesto, Cubano and veggie.

And this fall, it will open a craft beer tap house in an adjoining bay. The business will sell local beer, wine, liquor and boozy coffee drinks. The owners also plan to expand their food menu.

Elevated Coffee Co. is currently open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; hours for the tap house have not been announced.

Go to elevatedcoffeebar.com to learn more.

Macaron sale will help baker recover stolen equipment

The owner of a small cottage baking business recently lost hundreds of dollars worth of baking equipment and materials when her car was stolen.

Melissa Yuko, who operates Baked by Sweet Melissa, is having a flash macaron sale to recover some of her losses.

From now through July 20, she’s offering a dozen of the cookies for $6 off the regular price. The macarons are usually $34 a dozen and they’re marked down to $28.

The homemade treats come in four flavors: salted caramel, mango honey, lime cheesecake and brownie batter.

They will be available for pickup on the weekend of July 22. Times will be determined when you order.

Visit facebook.com/bakedbysweetmelissa for more information.

Sojourn Cafe reduces hours in July due to worker shortage

A popular Ralston breakfast and lunch spot will be open only Wednesday through Sunday in July.

Owner Brad Groesser posted on The Sojourn Cafe’s Facebook page that he’s having trouble finding enough staff to keep the business operating beyond that.

“Our most sincere apologies, but we are trying to save what mental health and positive attitudes we have left after these last few trying years,” he said. “We will keep you posted on any updates.”

He said he’s especially looking for “hard-working and able” cooks. Hours at the restaurant are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch facebook.com/sojourncaferalston for more information.

Nebraska breweries win medals in national competition

One of Zipline Brewing Co.'s signature beers has been honored as the best for the second time, the Lincoln-Journal Star reports.

Zipline's Copper Alt was awarded the gold medal in the Altbier category at the recently concluded U.S. Open Beer Championships in Ohio.

Three other Nebraska breweries also won medals in the competition:

Scratchtown Brewing of Ord, silver medal in the Imperial Porter category.

Site-1 Brewing of Omaha, bronze medals in the English IPA and Dopple/Strong Bock categories.

Kros Strain Brewing of Omaha, bronze medal in the Bohemian Pilsner category.

It's the second time the Zipline beer has won a gold medal in a competition. It also brought home a gold medal from the Great American Beer Festival in 2015.

“This is one of the first beers I designed when we were developing the brewery lineup in 2011. It might have been a little unconventional to start with an Altbier, but a great beer is always going to be well received," Marcus Powers, Zipline's co-founder and chief of operations, told the Lincoln newspaper.