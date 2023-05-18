Omaha native Aaron McCann moved to New York City and opened a pizza shop in 2012 with chef and co-owner Nino Coniglio, who was a champion on the Food Network’s “Chopped” competition.

The shop, Williamsburg Pizza, was named after a neighborhood in Brooklyn, where it was located. The duo has since opened four additional shops across Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Now Williamsburg Pizza is coming to Omaha. It will open May 30 at 16869 Audrey Plaza Suite 200 on the far-southwest side of the city.

McCann partnered with lead franchisee and investor Matt Hodges to open the Omaha store. Hodges operates Jimmy John’s outlets in five states, including Nebraska. They say it’s possible that more Williamsburg locations will open in the Midwest.

Williamsburg shops use Sicilian sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and Ciao tomatoes from the Campania region of Italy.

Their long warm and cold fermentation process makes the dough more complex, delicious and digestible, they say.

Fan-favorite Williamsburg pizzas include the Grandma, with pecorino, basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano, olive oil, homemade fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce, and the Tarfufo, with mixed wild mushrooms, rosemary, white truffle oil and homemade fresh mozzarella.

The New York Times included the restaurant on its top 10 list of pizza eateries.

You can see a complete menu at williamsburgpizza.com.

Revival for Baked After Dark

Baked After Dark has a new home.

The popular bakery, which closed its location in Benson early this year, now is at Her Company, a collective for women-owned businesses at 15330 Weir St.

For now, sweets such as cookies, cinnamon rolls and more will be available during regular business hours: noon to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

The owners say late-night hours will be announced soon.

All cookies at the store can be made gluten-free.

For more information, go to facebook.com/bakedafterdarkcookies.

Guy Fieri’s place opening at casino

The grand opening is Monday for Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar in Council Bluffs.

The restaurant, which will have an outdoor patio, is at Harrah’s Casino & Hotel near the Missouri River, right across the bridge from Omaha.

There’s not yet a menu for the restaurant on the Harrah’s Council Bluffs website, but the location at the Choctaw Casinos & Resorts in Durant, Oklahoma, serves such items as chicken wings, burgers, ribs, steaks and salmon. Unusual dishes include a salad with mixed greens, watermelon, jalapenos, cilantro, Cotija cheese and mezcal vinaigrette and jalapeno poppers with andouille, cheese, bacon and bourbon-brown sugar barbecue glaze.

Dunkin’s Free Coffee Monday

From now through June 26, diners can get a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee on Mondays at all Nebraska Dunkin’s locations.

The offer is good with any purchase. Dunkin’ Rewards members can receive the free coffee by activating the offer in their app before placing an order.

Dunkin’ locations in the Omaha area are at 715 S. 72nd St., 8990 West Center Road, 4809 S. 135th St., 4907 L St., 10515 Fort St., 14225 Pacific St., 3914 N. 72nd St., 10730 Q St., 12121 McDermott Plaza Suite 100 in La Vista and 9910 S. 71st Plaza in Papillion.

Visit dunkindonuts.com for more information on hours and products.

Stokes to close for remodeling

Renovation will begin at Stokes Grill and Bar, 13615 California Plaza, on May 28.

The restaurant will be closed through June 1 for extensive work, including new artwork, flooring, lighting and furnishings.

Owners say they will use materials that will preserve the grill and bar’s longtime Southwestern aesthetic.

Stokes, open since 1997, is locally owned by Restaurants Inc., which also operates Twisted Fork, Taxi’s Grille and Bar, Stokin’ Goat, and Goose 120 in the Omaha area.

Another Crumbl

The Omaha area’s latest location of Crumbl cookies will open on May 26, launching a grand opening celebration that will last until May 28.

The store, at 8650 S. 71st Plaza in Papillion, will be selling cookies from 8 a.m. to midnight on opening day. Previous openings in the area have resulted in long lines.

The cookie chain is known for its large, puffy cookies in a variety of flavors. The first store opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017, and the family-owned company now has more than 600 bakeries in 47 states.

Other Crumbl stores in Omaha are at 2883 S. 168th St. and 3606 N. 156th St.

Learn more about Crumbl at crumblcookies.com.

