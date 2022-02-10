Dining Notes: Omaha Farmers Market to return home after pandemic move

“The app is kind of an extension of the (OFL) group,” said moderator Stacy Winters. “It was created because it gives us the ability to connect subscribers with businesses they may not have checked out.”

The app is available to anyone (you don’t have to join the OFL page), and it’s free through March 31.

The Omaha Food Lovers Facebook group is a public page but you must ask to be a member.

Winters said anybody can join as long as they answer several questions to ensure that they aren’t bots or people who want to flood the site with junk posts. You can find the page at www.facebook.com/groups/OmahaFoodLovers.

“It (the page) is moderated pretty heavily,” Winters said. “We’ve done a good job keeping out spam.”

So far, about 200 restaurants, bakeries, cottage cooks and bakers, bars and more are represented on the app.

Each participating business comes up with monthly deals for subscribers. Owners can change them each month or extend them. Some of them have more than one location, and they all have individual entries, so about 240 deals are currently available.