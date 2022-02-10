Dining Notes: Omaha Farmers Market to return home after pandemic move

The Omaha Farmers Market is returning to its old stomping grounds.
This year, the Saturday market will be on the streets of the Old Market near 11th and Jackson Streets. The Sunday market will be in Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets.
To allow social distancing amid the pandemic, the events have been in the City Parking Garage across from the Old Market and Baxter Arena Lot 26 for the last two years.
The 2022 markets will be held every weekend from May 7 through Oct. 15. Saturday’s is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday’s is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Applications for vendors are now available. A Zoom meeting for potential vendors will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. You can find a link for it at omahafarmersmarket.com
Vendors are eligible if they have locally produced products and live within a 150-mile radius of the markets. Products sold include vegetables, fruits, herbs, bedding plants, flowers, meats, baked goods, jams and jellies, condiments, organic food, ethnic food, crafts and more.
Magazine gives Le Quartier bread ‘best of Nebraska’ nod
Food & Wine magazine recently compiled a list of the best breads in all 50 states.
Nebraska’s winner: Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe, which has two locations in Omaha at 8706 Countryside Plaza and 5026 Underwood Ave., and a store in Lincoln at 6900 O St.
Magazine staffers rated bakeries in several categories. One was local sourcing, and that’s why they chose Le Quartier.
“The distance between the Miller Dohrmann Farm and the closest Le Quartier is about seven miles,” said a write-up accompanying the list, dated Jan. 25, at foodandwine.com. “One grows the wheat and mills the grain into flour; the other turns the flour into the area’s favorite whole-wheat sourdough loaves, as well as a rather stellar whole-wheat multigrain bread.”
Hobby baker John Quiring studied in Paris and Montreal, then opened the first Le Quartier in 2006 in Lincoln.
Entries from some other states cited several bakeries, but Le Quartier is the only one from Nebraska that has a spot on the list.
Omaha Food Lovers app features dozens and dozens of deals
A new app for both android and Apple phones features more than 240 deals from Omaha-area restaurants.
The Omaha Food Lovers app is available at foodlovers.co, a website from the moderators of the Omaha Food Lovers page on Facebook.
“The app is kind of an extension of the (OFL) group,” said moderator Stacy Winters. “It was created because it gives us the ability to connect subscribers with businesses they may not have checked out.”
The app is available to anyone (you don’t have to join the OFL page), and it’s free through March 31.
The Omaha Food Lovers Facebook group is a public page but you must ask to be a member.
Winters said anybody can join as long as they answer several questions to ensure that they aren’t bots or people who want to flood the site with junk posts. You can find the page at www.facebook.com/groups/OmahaFoodLovers.
“It (the page) is moderated pretty heavily,” Winters said. “We’ve done a good job keeping out spam.”
So far, about 200 restaurants, bakeries, cottage cooks and bakers, bars and more are represented on the app.
Each participating business comes up with monthly deals for subscribers. Owners can change them each month or extend them. Some of them have more than one location, and they all have individual entries, so about 240 deals are currently available.
Grapes and Gouda, for example, recently joined and is offering $10 off a charcuterie board, Winters said.
Subscribers can redeem one deal from each business every month. Since they launched the app last month, he said, dozens of business owners have asked to be included.
Brunch, bloody marys and a jaunt on Ollie the Trolley
Start your Saturday morning with a bloody mary tour of Omaha.
It includes brunch foods and bloody marys at various spots across the city. Report In Pub, 12100 West Center Road, is the first stop on the tour and after that, you’ll jump on Ollie the Trolley.
It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday from now through April 9. The all-inclusive cost is $49. Visit olliethetrolley.com and click on the red banner to make reservations.
After that, you can start your Saturday afternoon with a nap.
Shucks at Pacific to close for a week, but clam chowder awaits
The Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar at 119th and Pacific Streets is closing Tuesday for repairs and remodeling, as is the adjoining Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market.
The other two Omaha locations, at 19th and Leavenworth Streets and 168th Street and West Center Road, will remain open.
Owners said they hope to reopen by Feb. 23 in time for Clam Chowder Days, which is scheduled at all three restaurants. They promise to keep people posted, so check their website for updates.
During Clam Chowder Days, they’re offering flights with three versions of the soup: Rhode Island, Manhattan and New England. The flights are $9 and are available only for dine-in customers. Cups and bowls of clam chowder will also be served.
