Dining Notes: Omaha gets Nebraska's first Crisp & Green, with chain's first drive-thru

Crisp & Green, a fast-casual restaurant serving grain bowls, smoothies and salads, is opening its first Nebraska outlet on Saturday.
The restaurant — which will feature the chain’s first-ever drive-thru — is at 80th and Dodge Streets in Omaha. (The exact address is 225 N. 80th St., Suite 132.)
Owners have planned several events in the week leading up to the grand opening, including:
Free ice skating on Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Baxter Arena’s Holland Ice Rink near 67th and Center Streets.
50% off online and app orders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday if you use the promo code OMAHA50.
Free on-site signature salad or grain bowl on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Must be in line by 1:30 p.m. to qualify).
Free tumbler for the first 50 people in the drive-thru starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
For more information and a menu, visit crispandgreen.com.
French bakery chain seeks franchisees in Omaha area
Paris Baguette, a 4,000 store global bakery and café franchise, wants to move into the Omaha area.
The franchise is looking for franchisees to open one or two locations in the region in the near future.
“We believe the Omaha market is filled with potential,” said Mark Mele, the company’s chief development officer.
It has almost 100 locations in the United States and has committed to expand that number to 1,000 by 2030. It opened more than 15 U.S. locations last year.
“We offer flexible footprints along with a sharply focused menu,” Mele said. “This allows our stores to go into a variety of locations and serve our customers in a way that suits them best.”
For franchising information, go to parisbaguette.com/franchising.
Omaha has new Cajun and seafood restaurant
Sebastian’s Southern Crab opened last weekend at 843 N. 98th St. The space, previously occupied by J.C. Mandarin, is across the street from Westroads Mall.
The owners are cousins Niki Burtin and Wayne Gunnels, whose family originated in Morrilton, Arkansas.
The menu includes items such as chicken and waffles, seafood pasta, a fried fish plate, crab legs and lobster bisque.
It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. To see a menu or order online, go to sebastianssoutherncrab.com.
Another new restaurant combines Cajun crab and pho
A new eatery on Saddle Creek Road is a mashup of some interesting cuisines.
Cajun Crab & Pho recently opened in the former Hog Wild barbecue space at 348 N. Saddle Creek Road.
The menu features several varieties of pho, a Vietnamese beef noodle soup, along with other Vietnamese and Asian entrees such as lo mein, fried rice and vermicelli noodle salad plates.
In addition, the restaurant also serves boiled seafood with corn, egg and potato, including crawfish, crab and mussels. Lunch offerings include fried catfish, shrimp, oysters and calamari.
It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For the menu, visit cajuncrab-pho.com.
Stir Coffee Bar has launches winter drink menu
They had me at Toasted Maple Pecan Latte.
That’s part of the new winter drink menu at Stir Coffee Bar, 16950 Wright Plaza, Suite 137 in Shops of Legacy, and the rest sounds just as delightful.
Other new offerings are the Chocolate-Orange Breve, Peppermint White Mocha, a Gingerbread Latte, South of the Border Tea (with hints of chocolate), and the one with the best name ever: the Cousin Eddie Latte (could it be a nod to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?”), made of espresso, oat milk and eggnog.
They’re also offering two toasts: Nutella, with hazelnut spread, strawberries, toasted coconut, pistachio pieces and cinnamon on sourdough bread; and Apple Crisp, with cream cheese, caramelized apples and oat topping on sourdough bread.
A complete menu is at stircoffeeco.com.
The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
