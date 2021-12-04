Dining Notes: Omaha gets Nebraska's first Crisp & Green, with chain's first drive-thru

The franchise is looking for franchisees to open one or two locations in the region in the near future.

“We believe the Omaha market is filled with potential,” said Mark Mele, the company’s chief development officer.

It has almost 100 locations in the United States and has committed to expand that number to 1,000 by 2030. It opened more than 15 U.S. locations last year.

“We offer flexible footprints along with a sharply focused menu,” Mele said. “This allows our stores to go into a variety of locations and serve our customers in a way that suits them best.”

For franchising information, go to parisbaguette.com/franchising.

Omaha has new Cajun and seafood restaurant

Sebastian’s Southern Crab opened last weekend at 843 N. 98th St. The space, previously occupied by J.C. Mandarin, is across the street from Westroads Mall.

The owners are cousins Niki Burtin and Wayne Gunnels, whose family originated in Morrilton, Arkansas.