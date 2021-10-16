Dining Notes: Omahans don't need to drive far for Iowa's best pork tenderloin

The votes are in. Iowa’s best breaded pork tenderloin this year is at Victoria Station in Harlan.

A panel of judges declared it the winner in the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s 2021 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin competition. The runner-up is at Larsen’s Pub in Elk Horn, which won the title in 2007. Both cities are about an hour’s drive from the Omaha area.

The industry group named the five finalists in the contest earlier this month. In addition to the winners, one of them is the Old Road Cafe & Bar in Emerson, another city about an hour from Omaha. The other two are Z’s Eatery and Draught Haus in Indianola, south of Des Moines, and Stalker’s Pub in Miles, the farthest from Omaha at a five-hour drive. It’s near Iowa’s eastern border on Interstate 80.

To read more about the competition and watch a video, go to bit.ly/2YXVOt1. To learn more about the association, visit iowapork.org.

Herbe Sainte marks its fifth anniversary with specials

Herbe Sainte has a new cocktail menu and food offerings in honor of its fifth anniversary.