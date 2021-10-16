 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dining Notes: Omahans don't need to drive far for Iowa's best pork tenderloin
0 comments

Dining Notes: Omahans don't need to drive far for Iowa's best pork tenderloin

Gary Todd and Tyree Todd have crafted an indulgent menu of late night fare for those looking for a little caloric boost.

The votes are in. Iowa’s best breaded pork tenderloin this year is at Victoria Station in Harlan.

A panel of judges declared it the winner in the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s 2021 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin competition. The runner-up is at Larsen’s Pub in Elk Horn, which won the title in 2007. Both cities are about an hour’s drive from the Omaha area.

The industry group named the five finalists in the contest earlier this month. In addition to the winners, one of them is the Old Road Cafe & Bar in Emerson, another city about an hour from Omaha. The other two are Z’s Eatery and Draught Haus in Indianola, south of Des Moines, and Stalker’s Pub in Miles, the farthest from Omaha at a five-hour drive. It’s near Iowa’s eastern border on Interstate 80.

To read more about the competition and watch a video, go to bit.ly/2YXVOt1. To learn more about the association, visit iowapork.org.

Herbe Sainte marks its fifth anniversary with specials

Herbe Sainte (copy)

Herbe Sainte in Aksarben Village is celebrating its fifth anniversary with drink specials, a new cocktail menu and new menu items.

Herbe Sainte has a new cocktail menu and food offerings in honor of its fifth anniversary.

The restaurant, in Aksarben Village at 1934 S. 67th St., is offering two specials through Oct. 31 to celebrate: $5 Overholt Old Fashioneds and $5 Frozen Hurricanes. You will need to show them a post about the anniversary on their Facebook page.

New menu items include a blackened chicken sandwich with chili aioli, Cajun surf & turf linguini and sous vide gator tail.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Visit herbesainteomaha.com for the complete menu.

Hurts clowns around with donut delivery

20201001_new_hurts_ar08 (copy)

From left, the E.T., PB Fly Away and Fruity Pebbles doughnuts at Hurts Donuts in Omaha. Scary clowns will deliver Hurts Donuts to local homes, offices and even gyms on Monday and Tuesday.

Is a scary clown still scary if he’s toting a box of donuts?

You might find out Monday or Tuesday when a scary clown, presumably moonlighting from a horror movie, delivers donuts to your home or office.

Hurts Donuts, near 120th Street and West Maple Road, gave customers a chance last week to engage a clown for delivery. Few slots were open as of Friday afternoon, according to the employee coordinating the special event, and she expected them to be gone soon.

The donut chain came to Omaha last year and immediately created buzz and long lines. It’s known for outrageous donut varieties such as Andes Mint, Fruity Pebbles and Homer (an homage to Papa Simpson.)

Stokes West plans wine dinner in November

Copper Cane Wines & Provisions is working with Stokes West for a five-course wine dinner on Nov. 11. The $75 dinner will include selections from Copper Cane Vineyards in California’s Napa Valley. The winery produces seven unique brands.

Group seating is limited, and planners expect the event to fill up fast. Call 402-498-0804 to reserve a place. Stokes West is at 13615 California St.

Addy’s plans new building to replace location at 144th and S Streets

Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill will construct a building on a vacant lot at 5620 S. 144th St., according to Jeff Beals of Grow Omaha, a news outlet that covers development in the metro area. Groundbreaking is planned for late spring, he said in a Facebook post.

The new building will replace the Addy’s at 144th and S Streets.

Wilson & Washburn offers alternative to hard-to-find wings

At times during the pandemic, chicken wings have been scarce. High global demand has caused shortages and, in turn, price hikes.

Wilson & Washburn, a downtown Omaha bar and grill, has a solution.

It just introduced Sexy Smoked Legs, chicken drumsticks that come with fries and your choice of barbecue or spicy garlic buffalo sauce and blue cheese or ranch dip.

You can also get the legs char-buffed.

Visit wilsonandwashburn.com for a complete menu.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com,

402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bob Marley's life story told in new West End musical

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert